Late monsoonal rains have provided some surprise inflow to Elephant Butte and Caballo reservoirs. Dr. Phil King, EBID’s hydrology consultant, reported at the District’s monthly board meeting that project storage has increased by about 30,000 acre-feet since the September board meeting. Since the reservoir releases ceased in August, Elephant Butte Reservoir has gained about 47,000 acre-feet, and Caballo reservoir is up by 28,000 acre-feet.

King said that although there have been above average flows throughout most of the river stretch in recent days, including 1,500 acre-feet per day coming into Elephant Butte, “It’s a temporary ‘flash in the pan’.”

