Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:01 AM
Sunset: 07:44:38 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 21mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 54F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:29:54 AM
Sunset: 07:45:22 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:47 AM
Sunset: 07:46:06 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:41 AM
Sunset: 07:46:50 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:26:35 AM
Sunset: 07:47:35 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:31 AM
Sunset: 07:48:19 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:28 AM
Sunset: 07:49:03 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.