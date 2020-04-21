Valley Sunrise.jpg
Farmers and water managers are closely watching the water situation as the 2020 irrigation season continues to develop. EBID’s Board of Directors met for a virtual board meeting today and heard updated storage and outlook information from engineering consultant Dr. Phil King. He recommends that no change be made to the initial 14-inch allotment for the 2020 irrigation season. He reported declining snowpack  and low runoff into New Mexico. 
For additional information please feel free to contact EBID at 575-526-6671.

