Following up on the April 20 announced hiring of John Mascano to fill the then-vacant post of Volunteer Fire Department Chief for the City of Elephant Butte, city council members officially welcomed the new chief after he was formally sworn-in during the board’s May 18 regular meeting.
Relocating to Elephant Butte from Nags Head, North Carolina, Mascano indicated he was pleased with his initial assessment and said he was already proud of the efforts put forth by members of the volunteer fire department in maintaining efficient operations through the recent leadership change. In the coming weeks, Mascano told councilors he would be conducting a thorough assessment of the fire department’s operations, capabilities and needs, and said he would return a full report to the board in approximately 90 days.
•Later in the session, councilors unanimously approved a measure designating Mascano as an official signatory of the city and also endorsed the issuance of a municipal credit card to him for official transactions.
•During his regular report to the board, city engineer David Shields announced that the new fire house building, which will replace the aging structure at Rock Canyon and Rio Grande Circle, had been purchased. He said the acquisition was completed prior to a May 15 deadline, noted the appropriated funds were now duly encumbered and estimated delivery of the new building would occur within 25 to 26 weeks. Shields suggested the interim period would allow city authorities to be prepared, and if sufficient funding is secured, to expedite construction soon after the new building arrives.
ANNUAL AUDIT APPROVED
Councilors were provided with a summary report on the city’s 2020/2021 Fiscal Year audit, which was presented remotely by contracted auditor Itza Sosa-Beasley, representing El Paso-based Beasley, Mitchell & Co. LLP.
After noting that the city’s audit was officially approved and released by the New Mexico State Auditor’s Office on May 10, Sosa-Beasley said the report confirmed an “unmodified opinion,” and delivered a positive result featuring no significant or material findings. This stated, she told councilors the audit did include two new findings. The first she outlined as a recurring issue encountered by the city since 2018 and pertaining to the tracking of cash movements, the second concerned following through with proper reporting procedures for expenses that exceed budgeted amounts.
Regarding these new findings, city manager Stephen Archuleta noted that the report provided to the council included formal responses to both issues, which were subsequently endorsed by the state auditor.
FIXING FISCAL OPERATIONS
During the clerk/treasurers regular report, deputy city clerk Jessica Newberry outlined efforts engaged to clarify the city’s fiscal records and accounts, which were apparently initiated in earnest following the May 2 resignation of now former clerk/treasure Renee Cantin. Newberry told councilors that she and Utility Clerk Jane Tinon have been working overtime addressing bank reconciliations that have been overlooked since 2021. She relayed how initial issues securing access to the related online portal have since been overcome and told councilors she now expected the review process to progress more quickly. Newberry went on to note a variety of other issues, including a small cities assistance fund payment of approximately $300,000 that had not been properly posted and similar accounting errors, but otherwise said the examination has found the city’s records to mostly be in compliance.
Adding to this task, Newberry told councilors focus was further being placed on accurately recording current budget transactions. She noted that while the present fiscal year was approximately 87-percent complete, only 57-percent of municipal budget transactions have thus far been posted.
•In addition to expressing praise for the efforts of Newberry and Tinon during his regular report, city manager Archuleta relayed how staff members are obliged to fix all issues with the city’s previous budget, before finalizing the new, upcoming, budget. Although rooting out a wide arrey of accounting issues has proven to be a time consuming and difficult task, Archuleta said results for the month have thus far found only $114 to be unaccounted for, out of the city’s $2 million-plus budget. He acknowledged that this was a good result, but emphasized his goal would be to assure there were no unaccounted revenues going forward.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Council members joined in unanimous support of a contract extension with Benjamin Diven, MD. It was noted how Diven was previously contracted to provide medical director services for the city’s volunteer fire department’s EMS services in 2001. After initially informing the city of his desire to step away from this agreement, the city manager said Diven has since expressed interest in renewing his agreement, and in this regard, suggested board members endorse a one year extension.
•After reviewing assessed alternatives to effect drainage improvements for a troubled area along Mescal Loop, board members agreed to move forward with “Option-Two.” Board member Travis Atwell, who also serves as Sierra County’s Flood Director, said this approach would include the acquisition of additional property for development of a larger retention pond and suggested this plan would ultimately also reduce associated erosion issues in this area. In response to a query from councilor Edna Trager, city engineer David Shields said it was possible that some construction could be initiated this fall. With this stated, Shields told councilors the project would require several phases, but nonetheless suggested with a continuation of state funding that the project could be significantly advanced in 2023.
•During his regular report, city engineer Shields said phase-one of the Warm Springs Boulevard improvement project was now complete. He told council members that plans to utilize remaining funds to advance phase-two drainage upgrades had now been set aside, as available revenue would not be sufficient to complete the initiative. Shields assured the board that the remaining phase-one revenue would be retained for phase-two construction, which he indicated would likely move forward next year if anticipated support funding is received.
•Shields also acknowledged that the long-anticipated Michigan Street improvement project is now underway. City manager Archuleta indicated he was thus far pleased with the project, noting the associated disruption had only elicited one citizen complaint, which was readily addressed.
