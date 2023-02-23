Although Elephant Butte City Councilors addressed an agenda full of reports and updates Wednesday, February 22, perhaps the primary issue discussed was the need for immediate wastewater system repairs.
During his regular report to the board, city manager John Mascaro detailed how a failing decanter could no longer be maintained, and said the issue forced an emergency purchase amounting to near $200,000.
Aside from this immediate concern, the city manager told councilors the wastewater plant would require further upgrades to assure a continuation of reliable operations.
•The afternoon’s meeting saw councilors approve the publication of a proposed hen ordinance amendment, set a workshop to discuss a proposed overlay zone for commercial areas, and begin organizing a public meeting to discuss upcoming Warm Springs Boulevard renovations.
