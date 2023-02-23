Sheriff & Board 2-3 col w-story.tif

IMPROVED EFFICIENCY - Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker, standing left at podium, provided Elephant Butte City Councilors with an update regarding recent law enforcement activity within the municipality Wednesday, February 22. In addition to providing details about patrols and the capability of providing councilors with geo-fence data to affirm a consistent presence, the Sheriff relayed how his department would soon have active laptop connections to all patrol vehicles and was poised to initiate a fully paperless format for citations, tracking and reporting. Later in the afternoon’s regular session, city manager John Mascaro reported a need for immediate wastewater system improvements, and also urged the council to begin considering contract options for citywide solid waste services.  

Although Elephant Butte City Council members did approve the publication of an ordinance amending the number of hens that can be maintained within designated areas of the city, the board’s February 22 regular meeting was dominated by a series of reports and discussions. Perhaps the most important concern for municipal leaders was outlined in a report by city manager John Mascaro, pertaining to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. 

Mascaro said the facility is presently operating on what could effectively be called a back-up system and told councilors considerable overtime was presently required to assure proper operations are being maintained. At issue is the apparent failure of a system decanter and the city manager indicated he had no choice but to order a replacement. 

