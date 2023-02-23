Although Elephant Butte City Council members did approve the publication of an ordinance amending the number of hens that can be maintained within designated areas of the city, the board’s February 22 regular meeting was dominated by a series of reports and discussions. Perhaps the most important concern for municipal leaders was outlined in a report by city manager John Mascaro, pertaining to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Mascaro said the facility is presently operating on what could effectively be called a back-up system and told councilors considerable overtime was presently required to assure proper operations are being maintained. At issue is the apparent failure of a system decanter and the city manager indicated he had no choice but to order a replacement.
Board members were told this new component would cost approximately $200,000, but Mascaro emphasized that further upgrades would be necessary to fully secure the facility’s operational future.
Later in the session, Mascaro relayed how septic dumping options have become limited and expensive and how some have suggested the wastewater plant could accept the septage. He expressed strong opposition to this proposal, stressing how unknown materials in such septage could significantly damage wastewater plant operations.
As noted, councilors approved publication of a proposed ordinance revision, which would increase the number of hens that can be maintained on properties within the city’s R-1-A, R-1-B, R-1-C and C-2 zones. Presently, city regulations allow for five hens to be kept at such residences and the proposed revision would increase the number of hens allowed to 12.
Board member affirmed that at present, only three residences currently are permitted to raise chickens. They also acknowledged that the proposed increase would not pose any added issues for neighbors of those raising chickens, as roosters are not permitted. Councilor Travis Atwell noted how the increase would help those maintaining chickens to offset regularly encountered losses and suggested that with chicks now coming out, timely action on the measure would be beneficial.
In discussion, planning and zoning commission chair Nathan LaFont said this issue could be prioritized for consideration. He also set aside concerns expressed for how a delay in the proposed change could affect current student efforts at raising hens. LaFont noted how a waiver from the ordinance restriction on numbers is available for those involved with 4-H and similar youth programs.
Councilors ultimately agreed to approve a modification of the city’s ordinance, raising the number of hens allowed to 12. With board approval, the ordinance revision will be published and will return to the council for final consideration.
•During his regular report, Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields said the final phase of the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project is presently in design and suggested it was time to schedule a meeting with business owners to prepare for the upcoming construction phase. He recommended the scheduling of a public meeting in March and indicated the gathering would address business access and other issues that might arise during construction.
•Shields also reported that the San Andreas/Octillo Road improvement project was now engaged in contractor bidding. He said bids would be opened on March 2 and indicated that construction would soon follow.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting included discussion regarding a proposed overlay zone, which planning and zoning commission chair LaFont said would allow for commercial/residential mixed use in specified zones. At question was where the council might want to allow such use. In discussion, it was ultimately determined that a special workshop would be set before the March regular council meeting to further review the proposal and the city’s options.
(0) comments
