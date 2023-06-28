image003.jpg

Officials with Universal Waste Systems, Inc. issued a public service announcement Monday afternoon, June 26, stating solid waste carts and bins formerly serviced by NM Waste Services would be removed from the community on, or before, Wednesday, June 28. This directive was noted to affect only those customers residing within the Elephant Butte city limits. 

According to the statement, this action was being taken in response to the Elephant Butte City Commission’s June 21 meeting, during which city manager John Mascaro emphasized his desire and intent to move forward with an exclusive solid waste hauler (Sierra Sanitation, LLC). 

