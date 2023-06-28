Officials with Universal Waste Systems, Inc. issued a public service announcement Monday afternoon, June 26, stating solid waste carts and bins formerly serviced by NM Waste Services would be removed from the community on, or before, Wednesday, June 28. This directive was noted to affect only those customers residing within the Elephant Butte city limits.
According to the statement, this action was being taken in response to the Elephant Butte City Commission’s June 21 meeting, during which city manager John Mascaro emphasized his desire and intent to move forward with an exclusive solid waste hauler (Sierra Sanitation, LLC).
During the June 21 meeting, Mascaro did express his desire to secure the new contract and opinion that Valley Sanitation would best suit the needs of Elephant Butte. The session also saw city attorney Ben Young confirm the city’s legal right to either establish their own waste services or to secure the best option.
There was, however, no action taken regarding the proposed solid waste service change during the June 21 meeting.
Elephant Butte City councilors are scheduled to address this issue during a special meeting, which is scheduled to convene Wednesday morning, June 28.
The proposed actions being announced by Universal Waste Systems, Inc. appear to be premature.
Elephant Butte residents are encouraged to contact the city’s administrative offices for further information by phoning, 575-744-4892.
