After hearing public comments objecting to their December 6 decision to terminate city manager Vicki Ballinger, as well as a personal statement from Ballinger, Elephant Butte City Council members joined in an unanimous 4-to-0 vote formally ratifying the December 6 move. With this action, the city will now begin efforts to secure a new lead administrator.
•While no action was taken during the afternoon’s meeting, mayor Edna Trager did confirm the municipality’s intent to place the Sierra Del Rio Golf course up for sale. Councilors discussed points to be included in a letter, which is being drafted by the city attorney. Upon completion and board approval, this communication will be forwarded to prospective real estate agencies.
•Councilors unanimously approved an offer by the Land’s End clothing firm, permitting the city’s logo to be utilized on items within the firms catalog.
•Board members also agreed to seek additional funding for drainage upgrades tied to the planned Michigan Drive improvement project
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.