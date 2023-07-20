IMG_0410.JPG-Jay Armijo & board 2-3 col w-story .JPG
With an unanimous vote Wednesday, July 19, Elephant Butte City Commission members rendered final approval of Ordinance 212, officially establishing a stand-alone zoning commission for the community. Following this action the board was told the ordinance would become effective in five days. With this acknowledged, councilors agreed to begin advertising for prospective applicants to fill three full time and two alternate posts next week.

•In opting to dissolve the former planning and zoning commission earlier this summer the city council assumed responsibility for municipal planning functions. In this regard, the board reviewed plans for a Multi-Family Residential overlay for a section of the city’s R1C zoning district. This effort is being forwarded to allow for the development of affordable housing options.

