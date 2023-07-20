With an unanimous vote Wednesday, July 19, Elephant Butte City Commission members rendered final approval of Ordinance 212, officially establishing a stand-alone zoning commission for the community. Following this action the board was told the ordinance would become effective in five days. With this acknowledged, councilors agreed to begin advertising for prospective applicants to fill three full time and two alternate posts next week.
•In opting to dissolve the former planning and zoning commission earlier this summer the city council assumed responsibility for municipal planning functions. In this regard, the board reviewed plans for a Multi-Family Residential overlay for a section of the city’s R1C zoning district. This effort is being forwarded to allow for the development of affordable housing options.
During discussion, mayor Phillip Mortensen raised a concern about language in the proposed ordinance. He directed attention to a line in the code which would ostensibly allow up to 25 units per acre and questioned the potential impact of such development upon the city’s wastewater system.
In further discussion, it was noted that the 25 unit per acre statement was previously established in the code and in need of revision. Councilors ultimately agreed to alter the statement to read “no more than four units per building,” before unanimously approving a motion to publish the proposed ordinance (215).
This measure will now be published for citizen review and will return to the council for a public hearing, before final consideration is given.
HOLIDAY PAY MEASURE
After receiving statements from several public works department staff members, council members discussed a need to revise established municipal policies regarding how holiday hours are officially recognized and compensated.
Of concern to staff members was that when required to work on holidays, regular hours were being supplanted with “holiday hours” and not being properly accrued for the employee. Board members were told how the city’s practice would prevent a given staff member from realizing actual overtime hours worked.
After recognizing the problem, councilors affirmed their desire to assure employees are properly compensated for both regular and holiday hours worked. The board then joined in approving a motion by councilor Cathy Harmon to postpone consideration of the associated resolution (No. 23-24-104) until the administration is able to revise the language to more clearly define how the city will manage holiday pay with actual time worked by staff members.
•During this discussion, city manager John Mascaro alerted the board the pending acquisition of a new time clock system, which would utilize biometric processes (fingerprint scans) rather than time cards to record employee work hours. He said the new system would automatically adhere to established programming, assuring not only an accurate account of actual time worked, but also accurate calculations pertaining to holiday pay and similarly required adjustments.
ELEPHANT DAYS NIXED
Recognizing a considerable amount of effort would be required to stage a proper Elephant Days event in the coming weeks, councilors agreed to forego the traditional city celebration this year.
In discussion, council members acknowledged the event’s inception as a community-driven initiative, and how over the years the city’s administration has taken a lead role in organizing and coordinating the event. Board members agreed that the annual celebration should most properly continue be lead by a committee of community residents, with the municipality providing support.
In this regard, councilors agreed with the city managers recommendation to begin taking steps to organize a 2024 celebration much earlier than in the past, with hopes of securing sufficient volunteer leadership and planning.
•Although resigned to the cancellation of Elephant Days, councilors were united in supporting a continuation of the city’s periodic American flag display. After It was noted how a past reliance upon volunteer effort had proven to be ineffective, councilors agreed to utilize and pay staff members to put the display in place and remove the flags when required.
EPA DELIVERS SURPRISE
After sharing a number of updates during his regular report, city manager Mascaro alerted the council to a concerning directive recently forwarded to the municipality by the Environmental Protection Agency. He relayed that the communication established a requirement for the city to effect an identification of the type of piping being utilized for residential water lines extending from established meters to residences, as well as lines utilized within residences. Mascaro said the EPA directive requires the city to complete this effort by October 2024, and told councilors he immediately contacted city attorney Ben Young with concerns about how the municipality would be able to conduct such a survey on private properties.
The city attorney was on hand for the afternoon’s session and confirmed that the EPA directive appeared to have been issued in 2021 and is apparently valid. He expressed surprise with the EPA’s lack of communication with the municipality, as well as an apparent lack of available information about the requested action through online sources.
Young indicated that he would continue to seek clarification about the EPA directive, but did confirm the order requires the city to complete the assessment, which the city manager said would include near 500 current connections.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Councilors unanimously approved two resolutions (23-24-101, 23-24-102), respectively endorsing the municipality’s fourth quarter report and rendering final approval of the city’s Fiscal Year 2023/2024 budget.
•Following a review of the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan by South Central Council of Governments executive director Jay Armijo, board members briefly discussed their thoughts regarding this year’s top five priority projects. Although acknowledging that the ICIP measure would return to the council for final approval in August, board members were united in a desire to keep wastewater and water system improvements as the city’s primary objectives.
Once completed, the ICIP list will be forwarded to state legislators, and will be in line for funding consideration during the upcoming 2024 legislative session.
•In offering a summary of ongoing projects, Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields confirmed that the final phase of the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project is on track to begin accepting contractor bids in August, with selection and approval to be completed in September, and construction to follow shortly afterward.
Shields also noted the pending startup of road improvements along San Andreas Drive, as well as the anticipated completion of necessary wastewater plant testing in the coming weeks.
