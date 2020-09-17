Among several items addressed during the Elephant Butte City Council’s September 16 regular meeting, were wording and potential liability concerns with municipality’s current Red Lot ordinance (No.157). As they moved to this item on the agenda, councilor Travis Atwell said he felt the ordinance needed to be rescinded, and went on to point out several areas where designated red lots are mis-identified as being within a flood plain. He said not only was this inaccurate, but suggested the present wording might pose liability issues for the city. Councilor Michael Williams agreed with Atwell and in addition to sharing specific concerns about the manner in which lot inspections are being managed, pointed to several other areas of the ordinance in need of potential revision.
As council members examined the thought of rescinding the measure, fire department chief Toby Boone noted how portions of the ordinance were necessary to maintain ongoing permitting processes. This furthered discussion as to how to best proceed. After consulting with city attorney Ben Young, who attended the session by phone, councilors ultimately decided to enact a moratorium on all sections of Ordinance 157, with the exception of specific sections pertaining to permitting. At the same time, council members included an addition to the motion, appointing a special committee to meet on September 23, to effect a detailed review of the ordinance and to recommend potential revisions. Board members indicated these recommendations and possibly a revised ordinance could be included on their next regular meeting agenda in October.
FUNDING KEY FOR BALBOA PARK
Following up on a council request, contractors with Bohannan Huston, Inc, provided board members with a detailed outline and estimate for phase-one engineering services for a planned renovation of Balboa Park, as well as connecting flood water detention ponds and drainage structures.
Preliminary engineering work outlined in the proposal included a topographic survey, a hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, and additional organizational effort. Councilors were told this necessary step would provide the city with a basic engineering summary and recommendations, but would not deliver an engineering plan for potential construction.
The quote provided for this proposed phase-one study came in at $42,360.95, which city manager Vicki Ballinger affirmed was not included in the city’s present budget.
With this point noted, councilors discussed possible funding sources for such an endeavor, and later gained support in exploring available options from South Central Council of Governments executive director Jay Armijo, who was attending by phone.
As the city’s finances were acknowledged to be insufficient to proceed without supporting funds, councilors took no action regarding the proposed phase-one study.
However, members indicated they would begin an active effort to secure revenue for this initiative and future renovation of the park.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Councilors rendered a majority decision in favor of a proposed fire vehicle purchase. Fire chief Boone assured members that the associated costs would be fully covered by available fire funds and would not require any general fund revenues. Although supporting the acquisition, councilor Atwell noted the lack of a written confirmation from the state fire marshal verifying approval of the funding use.
Boone said this could easily be obtained and councilors agreed to approve the acquisition, contingent upon receipt of the verifying document.
•After amending language to assure inclusion of a comprehensive “hold harmless” statement, council members voted in favor of a motion to approve a renewed contract with the Bass Club. The agreement extends the organization’s access and use of the city’s community center for regular meetings and special gatherings.
•Following an extensive discussion, council members redefined and prioritized the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) for fiscal years 2022 through 2026. The revised plan will now be forwarded to state authorities to meet an end of the month submission deadline.
•Board members were provided with a brief report on recent activity at the Sierra del Rio (SDR) golf course and clubhouse. SDR officials confirmed that play has continued to increase over the past several weeks and said the facility has eleven tournaments on the books for the coming months, which should further bolster golf course revenue. Activity at the SDR clubhouse has also seen a steady increase, with restaurant customer numbers up significantly and brisk sales recorded at the facility’s pro shop.
•At the meeting’s outset, planning and zoning commission (P&Z) chairman Nathan LaFont provided the council with an overview of the group’s recent activities. Having endured a significant break due to coronavirus health restrictions, LaFont said the P&Z resumed gathering in early August. Since that time, he relayed how members had engaged in a workshop to discuss home-based businesses and also rendered a formal recommendation regarding a zoning change for properties in the area of San Pedro Loop. This proposed measure will now be forwarded to the city council for future consideration.
•In response to the recent relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, mayor Edna Trager confirmed that the city’s administrative offices would be open to the public without need of a prior appointment. With this noted, the mayor urged citizens to practice social distancing when visiting the administration building’s lobby. She pointed out how space is limited in this area and suggested visitors may consider waiting outside or in the foyer if the office is busy.
•Councilors were told the city’s 2020/2021 Fiscal Year budget had been formally approved by state authorities. While approved, Trager said the budget was returned with a cautionary note, urging city officials to pay careful attention toward controlling expenditures and on revenue collections over the months ahead.
•City manager Ballinger confirmed the city’s receipt of approximately $50,000 in CARES Act funding. She indicated this revenue would be utilized to offset the city’s costs relating to the COVID-19 health emergency. She also noted Sierra County’s receipt of CARES Act funding to aid local businesses and encouraged affected establishments to contact Sierra County’s administrative offices for information regarding this available revenue and the application process.
•Ballinger also alerted councilors to an apparent delay in receipt of capital outlay funding due to the city. She indicated a significant amount of funding was involved and told councilors after contacting state officials, she was presently awaiting a hopefully positive response.
•Ballinger further relayed the recent establishment of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Truth or Consequences Animal Shelter and Police Department for animal control services. In later discussion, councilors Atwell and Williams expressed a desire to have the council review and approve future MOUs and similar agreements. Despite involving revenue within the city manager’s purview, board members indicated a need to see and endorse such agreements before they are enacted by the city manager.
