Elephant Butte City Council members addressed a series of annual action items, advanced the Warms Springs Boulevard project and briefly discussed several proposals introduced by city manager John Mascaro during the board’s December 14 regular meeting
TASK ORDER APPROVED
Following a summary by Bohannan Huston engineer David Shields, council members joined in unanimously supporting a motion to approve a task order, which would see the completion of Warm Springs Boulevard renovations in the upcoming second phase of construction.
Shields explained how the task order would incorporate recent funding additions to assure that phase-two would complete planned construction from Water Street to the boulevard’s intersection with Highway 181.
In response to questions from the council, Shields outlined plans to address recognized drainage concerns, shoulder and business access improvements, and said once initiated, the overall project should take approximately nine months to complete.
LIQUOR LICENSE SUPPORTED
The afternoon’s regular session included a formal public hearing to examine a liquor license application request submitted by the Elks Lodge #2885, which is located at 915 Butte Boulevard.
No public statements of support or opposition were offered during the hearing.
City Attorney Ben Young attended the session by phone and before councilors took action, he explained how the board was obliged to approve the request unless a no answer was determined from three primary questions required by the state.
The first question asked if the proposed location was within 300 feet of an established church or school, which the lodge is not. Young then said the location must not violate current municipal zoning regulations, which it did not. The final question asked if the proposed license would be detrimental to the public’s health and welfare. Young noted how this was vague, but said the intent was whether or not the liquor license would create a specific concern. With the answer to this also being no, the city attorney said the council would therefore be obliged to support the request and board members subsequently joined in unanimous support of a motion to approve the measure.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION AND ITEMS
•Board members unanimously supported Mayor Phillip Mortensen’s direction to reappoint Nathan LaFont and Orlando Saavedra to the city’s planning and zoning commission. It was noted that the renewed two-year terms would begin January 1, 2023.
•Addressing annual action items, councilors unanimously approved a resolution affirming compliance with the state’s Open Meetings Act, as well as endorsing the city’s meeting calendar and holiday calendar for 2023.
•While taking no action, councilors nonetheless agreed to move forward with discussions concerning “piano key” lots within the community. City manager Mascaro noted past efforts to address such properties, which have proven to be too small for significant development. He suggested a renewed effort to consider future options was warranted by recent interest in the small lots being expressed by property developers.
•In response to service fee increases being imposed by the City of Truth or Consequences, Mascaro said he was examining the possibility of expanding the municipal staff to include a certified animal control officer. Board members were told that preliminary plans for a temporary holding shelter were already in place and while not seeking any immediate action, the city manager indicated he would be working to bring a formal proposal to the council in near term.
•City manager Mascaro further proposed the creation of a Chief Procurement Officer post, noting this would be in line with the city’s recent division of the clerk and treasurer positions. He affirmed that the move would not create a new position, but would instead be a reassignment for current staff and further suggested the added post would support the administration’s ongoing effort to effectively cross-train staff members.
Councilors took no action, but did indicate support for the establishment of a chief procurement officer.
