Among several issues addressed by Elephant Butte City Council members November 18, was consideration of a moratorium on the development of new storage facilities within the city. After this measure lapsed in April, city leaders have been mulling over the possibility of engaging a renewed moratorium. However, following a brief discussion, councilors agreed no action was necessary at this time.
While setting this issue aside, councilors did approve a resolution supporting an effort to secure a new Veterans Service Officer for Sierra County.
The board also endorsed a resolution to secure additional funding for street improvements, and approved several appointments to the city’s planning and zoning commission.
The November 18 session further saw councilors postpone a contract consideration for a new medical director for the volunteer fire department, as well as discussion regarding Ordinance 194, which relates to red lot designations.
