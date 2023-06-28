During a special meeting Wednesday, June 28, the Elephant Butte City Council addressed a number of agenda items, including the approval of a revised Solid Waste Ordinance and a new agreement with Sierra Sanitation, LLC for sanitation services.
This timely agreement follows an announcement by Universal Waste Systems, Inc. earlier in the week, which stated officials with NM Waste Services would be removing all UWS carts and bins from the community no later than June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.