During the Elephant Butte City Council’s November 17 regular meeting, city engineer David Shields confirmed that planned renovation of the Warm Springs and Butte Boulevard intersection was set to begin following the Thanksgiving holiday.
In preparation for this work, Shields said lane closures and barriers would be established beginning next Wednesday, November 24.
Motorists in or passing through Elephant Butte can expect to encounter detours around the planned construction site for several weeks, as phase-one of the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project moves forward.
If all goes as planned, Shields said the contractor is expecting to complete construction on the intersection and along portions of Warm Springs Boulevard before Christmas.
•Wednesday’s regular council meeting also included the approval of ordinances, establishing a combined public utility advisory board, and officially vacating Wood Street.
•Council members further endorsed a contract renewal for legal services with current city attorney Ben Young, okayed the 2020 city calendar, and endorsed a resolution pertaining to Wildland Compensation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.