After previous discussion and the publication of Ordinance 212, members of the Elephant Butte City Council joined unanimously approving the measure during their July 19 regular meeting. This ordinance formally establishes a new stand-alone planning commission, following a dissolution of the city’s planning and zoning commission earlier this summer. 

Board members also approved the publication of Ordinance 215, which will seek the establishment of a multi-family overly zone for a section of the city’s R1C zoning district.

