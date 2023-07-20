After previous discussion and the publication of Ordinance 212, members of the Elephant Butte City Council joined unanimously approving the measure during their July 19 regular meeting. This ordinance formally establishes a new stand-alone planning commission, following a dissolution of the city’s planning and zoning commission earlier this summer.
Board members also approved the publication of Ordinance 215, which will seek the establishment of a multi-family overly zone for a section of the city’s R1C zoning district.
In other action, councilors approved the municipality’s fourth quarter financial report, unanimously endorsed the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year budget and tabled a proposed resolution regarding employee holiday pay to await language revisions.
The afternoon’s session further included a decision to cancel efforts to stage the city’s annual Elephant Days celebration, preliminary discussion pertaining to this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, as well as an update regarding the pending start-up of several roadway and infrastructure projects.
