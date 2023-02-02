Elephant Butte City Council members assembled for a special meeting Thursday, January 26, specifically to address one agenda item pertaining to the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course.
The afternoon’s session centered on a closed-door executive session discussion related to the pending sale of the facility, and the need to attend to a discrepancy with the property previously identified by the prospective buyer.
While details of the board’s discussion were not available to the public, after concluding the executive session, councilors returned to the afternoon’s open meeting and joined in approval of an emergency procurement to address the aforementioned issue.
City authorities later confirmed the board’s action was necessary due to the anticipated expense exceeding an established $60,000 threshold, which requires council approval. Administrative staff also affirmed the issue identified by the buyer pertained to conditions with SDR’s clubhouse patio, which will now be addressed.
Although city officials had hoped to move to a final closure of the sale in December, such transactions often encounter delays. Earlier this month, Mayor Phillip Mortensen said the municipality’s administration was still working diligently to finalize all remaining necessities pertaining to the SDR sale and were optimistic that the transaction would soon be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.