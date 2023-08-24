IMG_1060.JPG-EB Board & Audience 2-3 col w-story.JPG
JSH2398

With an unanimous vote Wednesday, August 16, the Elephant Butte City Council joined in approving Ordinance 215, endorsing the establishment of a multi-family residential overlay for a portion of the city’s R-1 housing zone. 

The afternoon’s session was attended by a large number of local residents and guests, which filled the council chambers to capacity, and many on hand were seeking further information and/or clarification regarding the proposed zoning change. During public comment, several citizens expressed concerns about how the ordinance might alter zoning regulations currently in place for property owners within the designated area. Other concerns were expressed regarding the city’s process in considering such a change, seemingly limited communications forwarded to affected property owners, as well as the lack of water and sewer utilities within the designated area.  

