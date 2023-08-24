With an unanimous vote Wednesday, August 16, the Elephant Butte City Council joined in approving Ordinance 215, endorsing the establishment of a multi-family residential overlay for a portion of the city’s R-1 housing zone.
The afternoon’s session was attended by a large number of local residents and guests, which filled the council chambers to capacity, and many on hand were seeking further information and/or clarification regarding the proposed zoning change. During public comment, several citizens expressed concerns about how the ordinance might alter zoning regulations currently in place for property owners within the designated area. Other concerns were expressed regarding the city’s process in considering such a change, seemingly limited communications forwarded to affected property owners, as well as the lack of water and sewer utilities within the designated area.
At the outset of a public hearing focusing on Ordinance 215, city clerk/land use coordinator Lindsey Cobleigh, who was attending remotely, outlined the proposed measure. She began by noting how the overlay proposal was first discussed by city councilors during a board session held on May 24, and relayed how further efforts had advanced the measure through initial approval for publication. Confirming the ordinance had been duly published and/or otherwise posted, Cobleigh said the measure was now in line for final consideration by the council.
After mayor Phillip Mortensen formally opened a public hearing for Ordinance 215, Cobleigh outlined the proposed measure. She first emphasized how the proposed overlay was a zoning regulatory tool, which would provide special provisions to enhance development and growth within the designated area. This stated, the city clerk/land use coordinator stressed that the overlay would not pose any changes in regulations already in place for the affected R-1 zone. She further emphasized how the action before the board was solely seeking approval of the zoning overlay, and indicated a proposed development plan for the area would likely be addressed by the board at some point in the near future.
Following Cobleigh’s statement, local developer James Prendamano spoke to the measure, and began by pointing to a true need for affordable housing within the city. He noted how his firm was aiming to build new housing options within the designated R-1, which would include single family and multi-family housing options. Prendamano stressed how he was required to purchase a specific number of lots within the R-1 zone to have such an overlay zone considered by city leaders and stressed how his proposed project would provide an affordable pathway for home ownership.
Prendamano further stated his development proposal would include the installation of necessary utility infrastructure.
City attorney Ben Young then addressed the board and those on hand, and reiterated how the action before them solely concerned the proposed overlay. He said the council would be required to approve the overlay before potential development projects could be actively discussed.
With this noted, mayor Mortensen closed the public hearing and then accepted a motion to approve Ordinance 215, which was then unanimously endorsed.
Before councilors moved forward on the agenda, clerk/land use coordinator Cobleigh acknowledged that some community residents might still have concerns about the zoning overlay encouraged anyone with questions to contact her through the city’s administrative offices, 575-744-4892.
ICIP PROJECT PRIORITIES
Following up on previous discussion, council members reviewed a list of major projects and long term municipal goals, before agreeing on a priority of importance for the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. Compilation of an ICIP is required of all municipalities to refine long term goals and major community needs, providing state legislators and other officials with a list potential project options to consider for funding.
In the annual process, municipalities may include as many long term goals as they wish, but are requested to designate their top five priorities. Although inclusion on the annual ICIP list is sufficient for any project to receive available funding, the annual effort assures state officials and funding authorities are provided with up to date information about important municipal needs, and if possible, shovel ready projects to support.
In discussing Elephant Buttes primary needs, councilors quickly agreed to continue listing an expansion of the city’s wastewater system as the top municipal project, followed by continued development of the municipal water system, including the installation of necessary fire hydrants.
Councilors listed drainage and storm water management improvements as their third priority, while further agreeing road improvements and the purchase of street maintenance equipment should round out the city’s top five necessities.
Acknowledging a long list of remaining project goals, councilors continued their discussion and ultimately identified priorities for nine additional endeavors.
After recognizing how recent expansion has taken over the mayor’s former office, board members agreed to list administration building improvements as the city’s sixth priority, followed by development of an asset management plan to support future funding efforts, and a number of improvements slated for the municipality’s event park, which is situated across Water Avenue from city hall.
Board members went on to further prioritize the development of a city water plan, community center upgrades, and improvements to both Country Club Road and Lakeshore Drive, before rounding out their top 14 projects with requests for continued state support of the regional animal shelter and development of the so-called Spaceport bypass road.
With an unanimous vote, councilors approved the ICIP priority list, assuring the measure would be forwarded to state officials prior to a pending submission deadline.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION AND ITEMS
•During the board’s previous session, council members postponed action regarding the clarification of the city’s holiday pay policy in the municipality’s employee handbook. In reviewing the issue, city attorney Ben Young acknowledged past miscommunications and/or understanding pertaining how holiday pay was being managed and told the board this had since been clarified for staff members by administrative leaders. After Young assured councilors that the city’s policy is in line with established state regulations concerning holiday pay, board members joined in unanimously approving Resolution 23/24-104.
•In other action, councilors unanimously approved a renewal of the city’s annual contract with the South Central Council of Governments, as well as the appointment of several candidates to the city’s lodgers tax board and newly reorganized zoning board.
•City manager John Mascaro provided councilors with an update regarding a federally mandated program focusing on lead and/or copper pipe remediation, which will require the city to complete an inspection of all municipal water connections before October 2024. After confirming the federal mandate was valid and was being similarly requested of all municipalities across the nation, Mascaro said he was presently working with Bohannan-Huston officials in an effort to seek potential funding for the initiative. While telling councilors that he was assured this effort would not require active inspections on private property as initial communications indicated, the city manager said the effort would nonetheless require considerable staff time and Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields estimated associated costs to the city would be approximately $250 per meter.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting further included a project update affirming pending bid awards for the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project and Phase 4-B wastewater system development, as well as a report on recently lobbying activities by former city manager and currently contracted lobbyist, Stephen Archuleta.
