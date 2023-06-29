In gathering for a special meeting Wednesday, June 28, the Elephant Butte City Council conducted two public hearings and addressed several action items, including unanimous approval of a new solid waste services agreement with Sierra Sanitation, LLC.
This new sanitation contract comes on the heels of an announcement by Universal Waste Systems, Inc. earlier in the week, which stated officials with NM Waste Services would be removing all UWS carts and bins from the community no later than June 28.
After first conducting a public hearing for Ordinance 214, pertaining to Solid Waste Collection, councilors approved the measure and later, also endorsed an agreement with Sierra Sanitation, LLC.
City manager John Mascaro said with this action, efforts by Sierra Sanitation to distribute new trash bins and to initiate full solid waste services would begin in earnest.
•After conducting a formal public hearing, councilors also joined in approving a conditional use business registration for Butte Cannabis. The city manager said this action would allow the prospective retail business to begin operations.
•City councilors further approved Resolution 22-23-116 accepting a number of audit findings for Fiscal Year 2022. During the board’s June 21 regular meeting, Mascaro alerted the council to a number of findings in this audit, and assured members that the city’s administration had either already addressed, or were in the process of tending to the identified discrepancies.
•Following a closed-door executive session, councilors further joined in officially naming John Mascaro as Elephant Butte’s City manager. Prior to this action, Mascaro had been fulfilling the post’s responsibilities in an interim capacity.
