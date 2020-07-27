In a special meeting Monday afternoon, July 27, the Elephant Butte City Council tended to a final review of a fourth quarter summary for the 2019/2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30. After concurring with the final results, board members approved the associated resolution (20-21-103) with an unanimous vote.
Council members also approved Resolution 20-21-104, setting in motion an initiative to dissolve the city’s municipal court and to transfer future cases to Sierra County’s Magistrate Court. The board named a required committee of community residents and civic leaders, which will be charged with evaluating the proposal and returning a recommendation to the city council in the coming weeks.
The afternoon’s special meeting further included approval of a proposed liquor license transfer, and a brief report about generally minor flood damage following the prior evening’s heavy monsoon rains.
