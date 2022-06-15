board’s June 15 regular meeting featured the approval of proposed fee revisions pertaining to permitting and code enforcement. Although supporting most of the proposed changes, councilors were reluctant to increase a $35 fee already in place for appeals to the city council. Members ultimately agreed an increase in this fee was unnecessary and opted to maintain the present fee for such actions. Otherwise, councilors offered full support for the remaining revisions proposed by land use/code enforcement manager Lindsey Cobleigh.
•Council members also unanimously approved three lodgers tax fund requests. After discussion, the board joined in awarding $2,100 to the Sierra Health Council, $4,000 for the Chamber of Commerce and $2,000 for the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park. These lodgers tax fund allotments will respectively help to promote this year’s balloon regatta, a planned music festival, advertising and promotional materials, as well as the 2023 Independence Day fireworks display.
•Other action items addressed by the council included approval of an ordinance that will now allow for the city clerk and treasurer positions to be separated, and endorsement of a resolution securing PERA coverage for Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Mascaro.
•Board members further approved a motion to set aside video conferencing, which was required for remote participation while COVID-19 restrictions were in place. While agreeing to maintain telephone connections open for those unable to attend council meetings in person, the board also urged the city manager to continue efforts toward a future communications upgrade.
