The City of Elephant Butte will be offering a special Fall Weed and Brush clean-up opportunity from October 18 through October 30. Collection bins will be located within the City’s recycling yard at the corner of Warm Springs Boulevard and Water Avenue.
As noted, this clean up effort will specifically target yard waste, providing residents a chance to clear out old growth and prepare for winter. No trash, furniture, electronics, appliances, tires or hazardous materials will be accepted. Additional information about this event is available by visiting the Elephant Butte’s administrative offices at 103 Water Avenue, or by phoning 575-744-4892.
