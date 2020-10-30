With current health precautions being observed, officials with Elephant Butte’s Compassion Care Clinic welcomed community residents for an open house and cookout, in honor of the facility’s grand opening Friday, October 30. The Compassion Care Clinic is located at 600 Butte Boulevard (Hwy.195), and further information is available by phoning (575) 744-4872.
This new clinic is owned and operated by longtime community health provider Dallas Lipscomb DMSC PA-C. Along with his wife and a team of other certified health professionals, Lipscomb is now prepared to offer a patient-friendly health care option for residents and visitors of the City of Elephant Butte and surrounding Sierra County communities.
Scheduled appointments were already initiated on October 14 and walk-in patients will now be welcomed 8 am until 5 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The clinic will be closed for lunch daily from 1-to-2 pm.
