POPPY DAY - During the Elephant Butte City Council’s May 17 regular meeting, Mayor Phillip Mortensen read an official proclamation into the record recognizing Friday, May 26 as National Poppy Day. He and fellow councilors then joined to present the document to representatives of the American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary. National Poppy Day is traditionally recognized on the Friday before Memorial Day. Members of the auxiliary annually distribute handmade red Poppies, which symbolize the sacrifices made by American soldiers during World War I, and have since been worn in honor and memory of all those who have given their lives in service to our country. The American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary will be conducting their annual Poppy fundraising drive throughout the community Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27.  

Elephant Butte City Council members gathered for a special meeting Wednesday, May 24 to address a series of pending measures.

During the session, councilors joined in approving Ordinance 208, correcting long standing language issues with the city’s regulations pertaining to signs. The board also approved Ordinance 210, which amended ordinance 106 regarding the city manager’s position. 

