Elephant Butte City Council members gathered for a special meeting Wednesday, May 24 to address a series of pending measures.
During the session, councilors joined in approving Ordinance 208, correcting long standing language issues with the city’s regulations pertaining to signs. The board also approved Ordinance 210, which amended ordinance 106 regarding the city manager’s position.
The morning’s session also saw councilors endorse the publication of Ordinance 211. This measure advances the board’s intent to dissolve the city’s planning and zoning commission, assuring the proposed ordinance will return to the council in June for a formal public hearing and final consideration. While moving this step of the proposed change forward, councilors opted to table Ordinance 212, which would seek to create a stand-alone zoning commission. This measure will reportedly be included on the council’s next regular meeting, which is presently set for Wednesday, June 21.
Advancing a proposed change previously discussed during the board’s May 17 regular session, the city council joined in approving Ordinance 213 for publication. This measure would eliminate current stand-by fees charged to property owners who are in line for future water/wastewater service connections. As with Ordinance 210, Ordinance 213 will be included on the June regular council meeting agenda for a public hearing and final consideration.
The morning’s special session further included discussion pertaining to a potential rezoning of Unit 10 to R-4. Councilors rendered no decision regarding this matter.
