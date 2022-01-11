Gathering for a series of closed meetings January 11 and 12, the Elephant Butte City Council is pressing forward with efforts to secure a new city manager. The closed-door meetings are focusing on a review of 13 applicants, who responded to the position advertisement. City officials said councilors are aiming to narrow the field to four to six candidates for personal interviews, and would like to be prepared to announce a final decision during the board’s upcoming January 19 regular meeting.
EB Forwards City Manager Search
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:12:39 AM
Sunset: 05:22 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:12:30 AM
Sunset: 05:22:54 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:12:20 AM
Sunset: 05:23:49 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:12:08 AM
Sunset: 05:24:44 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:54 AM
Sunset: 05:25:39 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:38 AM
Sunset: 05:26:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:21 AM
Sunset: 05:27:32 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.