Gathering for a series of closed meetings January 11 and 12, the Elephant Butte City Council is pressing forward with efforts to secure a new city manager. The closed-door meetings are focusing on a review of 13 applicants, who responded to the position advertisement. City officials said councilors are aiming to narrow the field to four to six candidates for personal interviews, and would like to be prepared to announce a final decision during the board’s upcoming January 19 regular meeting. 

