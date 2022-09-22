In a series of actions Thursday afternoon, September 22, the Elephant Butte City Council approved a transportation project fund agreement, an accompanying resolution and a third resolution, which were all associated with continuing phased renovation of Warm Springs Boulevard. During his report, city manager Stephen Archuleta also noted the recent acquisition of $845,000 in additional funding for the overall project, which is presently slated to begin construction in mid-to-late 2023. The combined funding now in line will allow full renovation to proceed along Warm Springs Boulevard from the recently completed Butte Boulevard interchange to the entrance of Turtleback Mountain Resort. Funding in place will further assure a full repaving of roadway onward from the Turtleback Mountain Resort entrance to the Highway 181 intersection.
•The afternoon’s session also saw councilors modify plans for the next phase of wastewater system development. It was noted that the inclusion of Cimarron Drive would hinder required connections for this phase of development and in response, council members opted to remove Cimarron Drive and include portions of Brazos Street, which they were told would better support the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.