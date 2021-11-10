Emergency personnel were dispatched to 200 Calle Del Sol in Elephant Butte for a residential structure fire at 10:25 a.m., Wednesday, November 10. When Elephant Butte and T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department’s personnel arrived on scene, the fire was in a trash trailer next to the residence, not the residence itself. There was extensive damage to the trailer but fire fights kept the fire from spreading to the residence. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
