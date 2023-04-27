IMG_7579.JPG-Council 2-3 col w-story.JPG
As Elephant Butte City Council members moved to address a proposal to advertise for a vacant post on the planning and zoning commission April 26, city manager John Mascaro acknowledged how the board had discussed a proposal to reorganize the P&Z during their recent executive retreat. He urged councilors to consider moving forward with this proposal, explaining how the administration could readily address planning concerns and rely upon a renewed zoning board to address periodic variance requests and similar measures. 

After stressing there were no personal issues motivating the recommendation, Mascaro went on to point out how the move could reduce legal costs tied to planning concerns, while retaining a quasi-legal status for the zoning board to render decisions, when required. 

