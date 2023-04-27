As Elephant Butte City Council members moved to address a proposal to advertise for a vacant post on the planning and zoning commission April 26, city manager John Mascaro acknowledged how the board had discussed a proposal to reorganize the P&Z during their recent executive retreat. He urged councilors to consider moving forward with this proposal, explaining how the administration could readily address planning concerns and rely upon a renewed zoning board to address periodic variance requests and similar measures.
After stressing there were no personal issues motivating the recommendation, Mascaro went on to point out how the move could reduce legal costs tied to planning concerns, while retaining a quasi-legal status for the zoning board to render decisions, when required.
In discussion, council members expressed support for the proposal and city attorney Ben Young outlined how the change would require adoption of an ordinance amending how the P&Z is presently organized.
Recognizing no immediate action could be taken regarding the proposed change, but also acknowledging a desire to move forward with the revision Mascaro outlined, councilors opted to table consideration of the P&Z vacancy and moved forward on the afternoon’s agenda.
City Clerk/Land Use Coordinator Lindsey Cobleigh led council members through three proposed lodgers’ tax grant applications.
•The first request was from the chamber of commerce, seeking $5,000 for development of a marketing plan. Mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner pointed out how the chamber had already received $5,000 from the City of Truth or Consequences and $1,200 from Sierra County to assist with this endeavor. She acknowledged how the addition of the requested funding would provide the chamber a full $11,500 for the project and indicated she was supportive of the move.
With this noted, councilors joined in unanimously endorsing Skinner’s motion to approve the chamber of commerce request.
•Councilors then considered and then quickly joined in unanimously approving a request from the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park for $3,000 to support the 2024 Independence Day fireworks display.
•The third request considered was from the City of Elephant Butte, seeking $5,000 to assist promotions for the 2023 Elephant Days celebration. After noting the event would take place October 20-22, councilors unanimously approved the request.
•Council members unanimously approved Resolution No. 114, formally adopting a recently established general land use fee schedule and also joined in approving Resolution No. 115, which will advance the pending Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project.
•Responding to a recommendation by city manager Mascaro, councilors unanimously supported a motion to place an interim waiver on sewer standby fees, while the board awaits a formal ordinance revision. Mascaro suggested this established fee was unnecessary, while also pointing out how the $40 annual fee was minimal when weighed against the considerable effort required to manage the fee collection process.
•Councilors approved a request to advertise for a vacancy on the Lodgers’ Tax Advisory Board, noting the position would need to be filled by an individual representing the community’s hospitality industries.
•Additional council action included unanimous approval for the publication of Ordinance No. 210, seeking an amendment providing for the appointment of a non-probationary employee to the position of city manager.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting further included two formal proclamations issued by mayor Phillip Mortensen. The first measure formally declared the Month of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month, and the second acknowledged the week of April 30 to May 6 as the 54th Municipal Clerks Week.
