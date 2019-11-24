Following a closed-door executive session, held during their November 21 special meeting, the Elephant Butte City Council opted to take no action regarding a proposed management contract for the Sierra Del Rio golf course and clubhouse facility. Board members indicated the offer by Spirit Golf Management was still under consideration and would likely be addressed in another special meeting, or perhaps when the council convenes for their next regular meeting, December 4. •The afternoon’s special meeting also included a report from city manager Vicki Ballinger, who outlined her plans to bolster the city’s code enforcement office and to relocate primary operations in the newly renovated annex building. •Mayor Edna Trager further gained board members’ support to change the city council’s regular meeting date to the third Wednesday of every month. Trager said a review of administrative operations and tasks found that the third week of the month would be more compatible. Councilors agreed to begin the new meeting schedule beginning January 15. •Council members also scheduled a strategic planning meeting, which will also be held on Wednesday, January 15.
EB Extends SDR Proposal Review
Chuck Wentworth
