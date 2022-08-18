Gathering for a special meeting Friday, August 12, the Elephant Butte City Council was keen to address measures pertaining to the Sierra del Rio golf course, but first affirmed the appointment of Fire Chief John Mascaro to serve as a city representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board. Councilors unanimously approved Mascaro’s appointment, which will fill one of two vacant seats on the governing board. This accomplished, city authorities emphasized they would continue to seek qualified applicants to fill the remaining governing board seat, as well as several other open advisory board posts. 

Councilors then turned to a proposed ordinance revision (Ordinance No. 203), which aimed at combining and/or amending existing city regulations pertaining to outdoor lighting and was previously approved by the board for publication. In discussion, council members confirmed the measure would provide property owners with a period of time to comply with regulation changes and then joined in an unanimous vote supporting a motion to adopt the code revisions. 

