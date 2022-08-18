Gathering for a special meeting Friday, August 12, the Elephant Butte City Council was keen to address measures pertaining to the Sierra del Rio golf course, but first affirmed the appointment of Fire Chief John Mascaro to serve as a city representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board. Councilors unanimously approved Mascaro’s appointment, which will fill one of two vacant seats on the governing board. This accomplished, city authorities emphasized they would continue to seek qualified applicants to fill the remaining governing board seat, as well as several other open advisory board posts.
Councilors then turned to a proposed ordinance revision (Ordinance No. 203), which aimed at combining and/or amending existing city regulations pertaining to outdoor lighting and was previously approved by the board for publication. In discussion, council members confirmed the measure would provide property owners with a period of time to comply with regulation changes and then joined in an unanimous vote supporting a motion to adopt the code revisions.
After numerous closed-door discussions and a series of required preliminary steps, city councilors indicated they were now prepared to move forward with a proposed sale agreement for the Sierra del Rio Golf Course and facilities.
Prior to addressing the agenda item, councilors considered once again moving into an executive session to discuss any remaining issues or concerns, but expressed agreement that this would not be necessary. With this acknowledged, mayor Phillip Mortensen turned the board’s attention toward two related action items, the first being council approval, or denial, of the proposed purchase and sale agreement with the identified New York limited liability company, MBDB LLC.
The mayor accepted a motion to approve the agreement, which was duly seconded and then approved with an unanimous vote.
After expressing pleasure in achieving this long sought action, councilors moved on to also join in unanimously approving the publication of Ordinance No. 204. This accompanying ordinance will now be available for public review, before it will return to the council for a public hearing and final consideration.
Upon the completion of both action items pertaining to SDR, mayor Mortensen happily struck the gavel, noting his and council members’ pleasure with bringing the extended negotiations to this important threshold.
With the city’s approval of the sale agreement, a 90-day inspection period was initiated, allowing the buyers an opportunity to conduct final due diligence pertaining to the financial details, the SDR property, and facilities included in the now pending transaction.
According to the purchase agreement, upon closing MBDB LLC will deliver $1 million to the city, meeting a value determined during a formal appraisal of the property conducted in October 2021. At closing, the buyer will also deliver a $50,000 payment to Elephant Butte for furniture, equipment and other assets being transferred as part of the sale agreement.
If all goes as planned, the necessary inspections and other required steps will be accomplished within the coming three months, and the transaction will culminate with a formal closing now penciled-in to take place Thursday, December 1.
As recent board activity regarding the proposed SDR sale has been legally obliged to maintain confidentiality, very little discussion has taken place pertaining to MBDB LLC’s plans for the future. While unable to fully speak for the firm’s representatives, city manager Stephen Archuleta confirmed that the buyer’s expressed goal was to improve the facility and to restore its former status as a true championship level golf course. He acknowledged that SDR would be returning to operate as a primarily private facility, but said MBDB LLC would be maintaining public access to the course, and in general, were aiming to bring about improvements and upgrades on many levels.
