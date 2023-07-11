As previously reported, a decision by Universal Waste Systems to discontinue solid waste services prior to the City of Elephant Butte’s June 28 decision to contract Socorro-based Valley Sanitation, placed municipal authorities in the position of bringing the new firm and services on line as quickly as possible.
With the additional inconvenience of this changeover occurring just prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, city authorities and officials with Valley Sanitation have been scrambling to fully reinitiate all solid waste services.
While acknowledging initial hiccups in this endeavor Tuesday, July 11, city manager John Mascaro said Valley Sanitation has already begun trash collection services and is also engaged in assuring the delivery of trash carts and/or waste bins to customers.
In this regard, Mascaro acknowledged some delays but said every effort is now being made to complete the service transition.
In addition to urging patience from community members regarding the current changeover, the city manager also urged Elephant Butte residents and/or business owners who would like to participate in the city’s waste collection program to contact city hall, in order to assure their name is on the list for a new cart or waste bin.
To sign up for delivery of a new waste receptacle or to learn more about the new solid waste services, community residents are encouraged to contact the city’s administrative staff by visiting city hall at 103 Water Avenue, or by phoning 575-744-4892.
