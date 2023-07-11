IMG_9868.JPG
As previously reported, a decision by Universal Waste Systems to discontinue solid waste services prior to the City of Elephant Butte’s June 28 decision to contract Socorro-based Valley Sanitation, placed municipal authorities in the position of bringing the new firm and services on line as quickly as possible. 

With the additional inconvenience of this changeover occurring just prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, city authorities and officials with Valley Sanitation have been scrambling to fully reinitiate all solid waste services.

