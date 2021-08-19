Topping agenda items for the Elephant Butte City Council’s August 18 regular meeting was a series of proposed ordinances. These measures respectively addressed zoning and code revisions pertaining to manufactured homes and signs bearing “offensive” messages, as well as new regulations to prepare for the pending start of legal cannabis sales and distribution.
There were no objecting, or supporting statements offered during public hearings convened for each ordinance, which were individually outlined for councilors by planning and zoning commission chairman Nathan LaFont. Following the public hearings, councilors went on to unanimously approve all three measures.
The manufactured home ordinance (No.183) specifically focused on the inclusion of a 20-year old age limit for such structures being introduced into the community.
In recognizing citizen rights concerning free speech, modifications regarding “offensive signs and/or demonstrations” in Ordinance-197, centered upon wording to assure toleration for appropriately displayed messages. At the same time, councilors confirmed the inclusion of provisions securing the municipality’s right to address demonstrations and/or activities that may hinder day-to-day operations of the city.
The new cannabis regulations were adopted to assure the city would be ready for legal business applications that may arise after state authorities begin issuing provisional business licenses on September 1. Ordinance-198 includes provisions detailing business licensing process and overall, the adopted regulations essentially reflect those already in place for the sale and distribution of alcohol. Councilors stressed that prospective cannabis sales and distribution could not be home-based, but agreed that such businesses would be able to be located in any of the city’s established commercial zones.
Wednesday’s regular council meeting also included board approval of the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, as well as unanimous endorsement of a resolution accepting a water project grant. Board members further approved a new agreement with Sierra County GIS Coordinator Keith Whitney for future geographical information system services, and postponed consideration of a proposed road transfer.
