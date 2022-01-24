The Elephant Butte City Council will be holding a special meeting Friday, January 28. The morning session is set to begin at 10 am, and will convene in the council's chambers, 103 Water Avenue.
This meeting of the Elephant Butte City Council is open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
Further information about the January 28 meeting may be obtained by phoning the city’s administrative offices at (575) 744-4892, or by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofelephantbutte.com.
