At the conclusion of a special meeting Friday morning, January 28, the Elephant Butte City Council joined in approving the selection of Stephen P. Archuleta, of Rancho de Taos, New Mexico as the municipality’s new city manager.
This action completes the city’s search for a new lead executive, and fills a significant vacancy created with the termination of former city manager Vicki Ballinger in mid-December.
•The morning’s special session also included decisions regarding development of a new fire station and budget adjustments, as well as the selection of Plaza Realty to manage sale of the Sierra Del Rio golf course.
