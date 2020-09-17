After councilors Travis Atwell and Michael Williams pointed out errors and potential liabilities in the City of Elephant Butte’s present Red Lot ordinance (No.157) September 16, board members joined in approving a measure rescinding a significant portion of related municipal regulations. Atwell noted how designated Red Lots were inappropriately referred to as being within an established flood plain and said this posed liability concerns for the city. Williams supported this concern and further pointed out other questionable aspects of the city’s ordinance.
Councilors ultimately agreed to rescind portions of the ordinance of most immediate concern, while allowing sections relating to other necessary permitting processes to remain in effect. With this accomplished, councilors further established a special committee and scheduled a meeting for September 23 to begin considering steps to properly revise the the Red Lot ordinance.
The Elephant Butte City Council’s September 16 regular meeting also featured approval of a fire vehicle purchase, full support for a renewed agreement with the Bass Club for use of the city’s community center, and endorsement of the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan.
The afternoon session further included a positive report rom officials with the Sierra del Rio golf course, an update on planning and zoning commission activities, as well as acknowledgement that funding acquisition would be necessary before proceeding with renovations of Balboa Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.