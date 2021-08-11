Convening for a special meeting with community members Wednesday afternoon, August 11, councilors for the City of Elephant Butte initiated a thorough review of the municipality’s master drainage plan, which has been in effect since 2004.
After convening the session, Mayor Edna Trager outlined how this special meeting would include a planned review of the present master drainage plan, an examination of current problem areas identified by city staff, as well as an extensive public comment session to gain further insight on issues and concerns from community residents.
The mayor said councilors would convene another workshop prior to the board’s August 17 regular meeting to address additional council or community recommendations, before moving forward to finalize the renewed drainage plan.
