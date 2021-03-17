After conducting a formal public hearing during their March 15 regular meeting, Elephant Butte City Councilors unanimously endorsed a motion to approved zoning changes focusing on residential properties in and about San Pedro Loop. Prior to the vote, councilors were told the proposed changes centered upon easing opportunities for new construction and/or development, and were assured the measure would have no affect upon current property owners with homes or structures already in place.
•Following a separate public hearing, councilors similarly approved a proposed home occupation permitting process for home-based businesses.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting also included a presentation focusing on the Children, Youth and Families Department’s call for foster parent applicants, as well as board endorsement of a new medical director services contract for the city’s volunteer fire department.
•Further board action rendered unanimous approval of a Colonias funding application, as well as for submission of the city’s annual Law Enforcement Protection Fund application.
