EB Council - 2-3 col w-story.tif

EGG SUPPORT - After conducting a public hearing in which there were no statements offered to the board March 15, Elephant Butte City Council members joined in unanimously approving Ordinance No. 207, increasing the number of hens that might be raised in designated areas of the municipality from five to 12. The afternoon’s regular meeting also saw board members set aside a proposed bid award for the San Andreas and Ocotillo roadway project, examine a potential water meter upgrade initiative and agree to reset their next regular meeting for April 26. 

Returning to a proposed ordinance amendment discussed during their previous session Wednesday, March 15, the Elephant Butte City Council addressed a proposal to raise the number of hens that may be kept in designated areas of the community. 

After approving publication of Ordinance No. 207 in February, the measure returned to the board for a public hearing and final consideration. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.