Returning to a proposed ordinance amendment discussed during their previous session Wednesday, March 15, the Elephant Butte City Council addressed a proposal to raise the number of hens that may be kept in designated areas of the community.
After approving publication of Ordinance No. 207 in February, the measure returned to the board for a public hearing and final consideration.
In summarizing the proposed change, city clerk Lindsey Cobleigh affirmed the only requested revision to the original ordinance (No. 154) would increase the number of hens municipal residents may raise from five to 12.
With no public statements offered in support, or in opposition to the ordinance revision, mayor Phillip Mortensen closed the public hearing and opened the floor for board member comments. In discussion, councilors acknowledged how hens reportedly are more comfortable in pairs and how the previous limit of five birds discouraged interested residents, as losses due to illness or predation could not be effectively managed. After ascertaining that similar regulations in communities across the state vary widely in the number of hens permitted, with many allowing far more than the proposed limit for Elephant Butte residents, councilors joined in unanimously endorsing a motion to approve the proposed ordinance revision.
This measure will apply to properties located within the city’s established R-1-A, R-1-B, R-1-C and C-2 zones.
METER UPGRADE PROPOSED
Councilors welcomed a presentation by New Mexico Meters, LLC president Chris Gutierrez, which outlined a proposed pilot project that would initiate the installation of electronic water meters for approximately 100 residences in the Hot Springs Landing community.
Gutierrez detailed his firm’s use of Mueller Systems metering equipment, which he said has a solid track record for accuracy and reliability. Board members were told how the replacement meters would involve two hermetically sealed components, a primary meter to monitor water use and a transmitter to send the collected data to a mobile reading unit.
Pointing out how mechanical water meters are prone to failures and inaccuracy, Gutierrez explained how the proposed replacements would assure much improved monitoring of actual water use and would more readily alert city staff to potential leaks and/or other system issues. He also emphasized how the present practice of manually reading water meters can occupy an inordinate amount of staff members’ time and efforts and stressed how the collection of data from the electronic meters could be acquired in one drive through the areas where such meters might be installed.
Responding to questions from the council, Gutierrez noted his firm has realized successful installations for the nearby community of Garfield and the Village of Magdalena, and confirmed a meter price of approximately $200 per unit, along with a $100 per unit cost for the required transmitter.
In discussion, city manager John Mascaro suggested the proposed project would be the first step toward a larger initiative in the future, which would look to expend approximately $57,000 for the installation of approximately 100 meters for residences in the Hot Springs Landing area. After affirming that the proposed meters would be fully compatible with the administration’s new computer system, Mascaro said the move would greatly lessen demand on the city’s limited staff and estimated that the city could see a full return on the initial investment within five years of use, or less.
Field Operations Manager Brian Burlage was also on hand for the afternoon’s session and he confirmed how present manual reading efforts can often take days and sometimes weeks to fully cover all service connections. Board members were told that if the electronic/radio meters were in place throughout the community, the collection of readings could be reduced to only a few hours. It was further explained how a potential transmitter or battery failure would not affect the collection of data, as internal processes would continue for up to six months and would be available for collection once the interrupting issues were addressed.
While expressing interest in the proposed meter upgrade project, councilors took no action, but did indicate they would likely return to the issue in the very near term.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION AND UPDATES
•In reviewing a proposed bid award for the planned San Andreas and Ocotillo roadway upgrade project, mayor Mortensen questioned the presence of only one contractor bid proposal. Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields relayed how a total of eleven contractors examined the project, but only one followed through with an active offer.
In examining the bid proposal, the mayor also noted several perceived discrepancies and indicated he was uncomfortable moving forward with the agreement. Councilor Travis Atwell said he too was not satisfied with the sole contractor response and suggested a renewed bidding process was warranted. Council members agreed and unanimously approved a motion to reject the sole bid on the table and to initiate a renewed contractor bidding effort.
•After acknowledging how scheduled staff training would not allow for the city clerk to attend the board’s next regular meeting, councilors approved a motion to reschedule the board’s next regular meeting for Wednesday, April 26.
•Summarizing ongoing initiatives, Shields said planned water system improvements were moving into a design phase this week and estimated that the required preliminary steps would likely be completed by month’s end.
•Shields also relayed how negotiations regarding an easement for phase 4-B wastewater upgrade were ongoing with VFW Post 1389 authorities. He indicated that this effort was progressing well and that surveying for the project would soon begin.
•A significant portion of the afternoon’s session centered on a review of planning and zoning commission recommendations regarding a proposed zoning overlay, which would allow for mixed commercial/residential development in already designated commercial zones. While discussing many aspects of the proposal and raising several questions, councilors took no action. However, board members confirmed plans to gather for an annual workshop retreat March 21 and 22, and acknowledged that the proposed zoning overlay would be one of the primary topics addressed.
