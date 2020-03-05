During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, March 5, council members for the City of Elephant Butte voted unanimously to move forward with a proposed application for annual revenue available through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Local Government Road Fund (LGRF). In discussion, councilors agreed to target the requested funding towards roadway development along Michigan Avenue.
After noting how an average annual LGRF allotment would not likely provide enough revenue to complete the project this year, Bohanan-Huston representative David Shields said the initiative was geared to be addressed in three phases if necessary.
With this stated, Shields suggested capital outlay revenue and other sources could very well bring the city sufficient funding to address the entire length of Michigan Avenue in a single phase. If this occurs, he said the project could see the long awaited initiative finished-out before the end of calendar year 2020.
•Prior to addressing this sole action item on the agenda, councilors acknowledged that announcement of the afternoon’s session were not properly posted on the city’s website and Facebook page, and did not appear, as required, in the Sierra County Sentinel’s previous issue. City attorney Benjamin Young said public notices were otherwise properly posted at established locations within the community.
After first noting how a March 10 submission deadline was set for the proposed road fund application, Young pointed out that the state’s open meetings act was not intended to impede municipal operations.
To address any concerns about potential violations, as well as the city’s desire to remain qualified for LGRF funding, Young advised councilors to proceed with the afternoon’s agenda. He suggested the board should then include a measure on their next regular meeting agenda, which would effectively ratify action taken during the March 5 special meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.