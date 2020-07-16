Topping the Elephant Butte City Council’s July 15 regular meeting agenda, was undoubtedly consideration of the municipality’s 2020/2021 Fiscal Year budget, which is due to state authorities before the month’s end. In reviewing the budget, city clerk/treasurer Rani Bush pointed out steps taken to compile the coming year’s financial plan. She also highlighted a significant expenditure from the previous fiscal cycle relating to the Sierra del Rio golf course, which played a large part in a near $600,000 reduction in the city’s reserve account. Despite this drop in reserved revenue, Bush assured councilors that the city’s fiscal status was good and in compliance with all required regulations. She did however caution city leaders to be prudent with near-term expenditures, as efforts to reinforce the reserve account now move forward.
With no statements received from citizens for a related public hearing and no major objections from the board, council members moved on to unanimously endorse the new fiscal year’s budget.
•With a clear recommendation from Municipal Court Judge Terry Dalrymple, councilors directed city attorney Ben Young to prepare a resolution, which if approved, would begin a process to dissolve the Office of Municipal Judge and transfer future cases to Sierra County’s Magistrate Court. After affirming the proposed process would include extensive community input and if ultimately approved, could be reversed if future leaders so desired, councilors expressed a desire to move forward on Judge Dalrymple’s recommendation.
•The July 15 session also included reports concerning future Balboa Park drainage upgrades, and a plan to improve vegetation management around Mims Pond following last month’s wildfire. Councilors further renewed the city’s membership with the South Central Council of Governments, okayed a resolution to accept revenue offered through the state’s Local Government Road Fund, and received an optimistic update regarding recent operations of the Sierra del Rio golf course and facilities.
