During their April 21 regular meeting, Elephant Butte City Council members attended to several measures pertaining to planned municipal projects.
Board members were told of a need to extend an established April 19 deadline for the submission of engineering services proposals for the Michigan Street improvement project. City manager Vicki Ballinger outlined how an internal error led to a published deadline of April 30 and in hopes of securing as many proposals as possible, she recommended honoring the misprinted deadline at month’s end.
•As the engineering services proposal process is being completed, council members joined in approving survey and drainage analysis for the Michigan Street area. It was noted this analysis would aid in moving the project forward and would include an assessment of nearby drainage problems along Rock Canyon Road.
•Council members further endorsed an application for 2022 New Mexico Department of Transportation MAP program funding. This requested revenue would be targeted for phase-two of the Warm Springs Boulevard improvement project, which should see phase-one construction at the Butte Boulevard intersection begin later this year.
•The afternoon’s council meeting further included approval of a resolution supporting renewal of the Sierra County Economic Development Organization, board endorsement of necessary fourth-quarter budget adjustments, as well as a formal recognition of councilor Gerald LaFont completing 15 years of service with the board, and an official welcome to new code enforcement officer Pam Harris-Gallo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.