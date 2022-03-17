After adjourning from the afternoon’s regular public meeting to an executive session Wednesday, March 16, the Elephant Butte City Council reopened the public meeting and voted to approve a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the proposed sale of 225 acres of real property with New York bases MBDB, LLC. The firm’s offer for the property in question was reported to be approximately $1.1 million. The proposed transaction will now move toward development of a purchase agreement and will include a period for related due diligence before councilors will formally consider advancing the transaction.
•Wednesday’s regular council meeting also included board approval of four appointments to the planning and zoning commission, endorsement of traffic control measures for Beach Boulevard, and publication of Ordinance 202, pertaining to a short-term residential rental overlay zone.
•Council members extended the deadline for lodgers tax fund requests until May 1, and further acknowledged both a welcomed state appropriation of $2.9 million for infrastructure upgrades, and a significant boost in the municipality’s annual Small Cities Assistance Fund allotment.
