CHAMBER UPDATE - Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce president Earl Greer provided city councilors with a report on recent activities during the board’s June 21 regular meeting. In addition to a series of successful community 501 gatherings, Greer outlined the recent acquisition of a billboard located on Highway 380 just east of Roswell to advertise the city to inbound travelers from Texas. He also updated the board on preparations for the city’s upcoming 25th anniversary celebration, noted a scheduled golf tournament set for September 9 and shared preliminary ideas for a new event in October to perhaps coincide with this year’s annual Elephant Days events. 

Following through on the board’s expressed intent Wednesday, July 21, the Elephant Butte City Council rendered a unanimous final approval of Ordinance 211, which formally dissolves the city’s planning and zoning commission.

With this action behind them, councilors then addressed the publication of proposed Ordinance 212. This measure aims to create a stand-alone zoning commission. 

