Following through on the board’s expressed intent Wednesday, July 21, the Elephant Butte City Council rendered a unanimous final approval of Ordinance 211, which formally dissolves the city’s planning and zoning commission.
With this action behind them, councilors then addressed the publication of proposed Ordinance 212. This measure aims to create a stand-alone zoning commission.
In discussion, councilors briefly debated whether this new board should be composed of three, or five sitting members. City Clerk Lindsey Cobleigh relayed how the planning and zoning commission had previously reviewed the proposal and noted the advisory board’s chairman had forwarded a recommendation to create a five member board.
In this regard, Cobleigh said she had included both options in the proposed ordinance and encouraged councilors to render a final decision.
Councilor Edna Trager acknowledged that the P&Z recommendation urged a five person board in order to better assure good decision making practices. While noting this point, mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner reminded councilors of their original intent to create a three member board with one alternate position.
Skinner then moved to approve publication of the proposed ordinance to create the zoning commission with three sitting members. Following a second, council members rendered a 3-to-1 majority vote in favor of the motion, with council Trager casting the sole dissenting vote.
STANDBY FEES REMOVED
Completing an objective recommended by city manager Mascaro, councilors unanimously approved Ordinance 213, officially eliminating a former standby fee charged for pending wastewater system connections.
In discussion board members noted how a past examination of related records revealed an historical pattern of uneven billing and confusing documentation. This was confirmed by Mascaro and current staff members during a recent examination, leading the city manager’s recommendation to eliminate the fee.
SOLID WASTE ORDINANCE
During public comments, councilors received two statements objecting to the newly proposed solid waste ordinance, which would seek to engage a sole contractor, Valley Sanitation, to manage all of the city’s waste services. One objection came from Universal Waste Systems representative Ernie Byers, who suggested his competing firm was not fully aware of the city’s intent and therefore only offered standard prices, rather than submitting a potentially more attractive service package. Councilors also received a citizens comment by e-mail, which raised concerns about the sole service provider and suggested this could lead to fewer choices for residents, among other expressed reservations.
Later in the session, as the board addressed the proposed ordinance, councilor Trager acknowledged the city could contract whomever they might want, but at the same time advanced the citizen’s question about why to utilize a sole provider. In response, city manager Mascaro noted how New Mexico Waste has been the sole provider of solid waste services to the community for many years. He went on to relay how he sent letters inviting NM Waste and other firms to provide the city with offers, and the decision was made to utilize the Socorro-based Valley Sanitation.
Also responding to Trager’s question, city attorney Ben Young said while state statutes don’t require the city to secure an exclusive contract, communities often choose such an option to ease the collection process. He also pointed out potential problems with utilizing more than one service, including billing confusion, operational conflicts between competing services and difficulties with code enforcement.
Citing the associated state statutes, Young said municipalities are charged to provide for solid waste collection either by the municipality itself, or by contract. He relayed how state authorities have also assured leeway in procurement regulations, which allows municipalities to establish service requirements and to contract whatever firm they feel will best fulfill their communities’ needs. Young further pointed out how municipalities could require all residents to pay for the selected solid waste service, which Elephant Butte is not proposing.
City manager Mascaro acknowledged this and emphasized how Elephant Butte residents may still opt to take their waste to a county collection site rather than utilize the soon-to-be established service. He also noted that if the city were to provide solid waste services, this would effectively constitute a sole service monopoly. He suggested the contracting of a sole service provider would create the same situation and in this case, emphasized he felt the services being offered by Valley Sanitation would best meet the city’s needs.
Councilors took no action regarding the solid waste ordinance, but the city attorney did confirm that a measure seeking publication of the proposed ordinance would be included on the board’s upcoming June 28 special meeting agenda.
COUNCILOR ATWELL APPLAUDED
During his regular report, city manager Mascaro, who also serves as chief of the Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department shared his sincere appreciation for the efforts of councilor Travis Atwell. He relayed how the previous weekend the Elephant Butte Fire Department was dispatched to aid a number of individuals trapped by fast moving water along the Rio Grande channel at the Third Avenue bridge.
Mascaro said Atwell, who also serves as Sierra County Wildland Fire Coordinator, is the only individual certified to perform water rescues in the community. He went on to relay how Atwell took charge of the rescue operation and successfully extricated the individuals stranded by the high water.
Council members joined with those on hand in applauding Atwell for his swift and effective actions.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION AND ITEMS
•Councilors unanimously approved Resolution 22-23-115, which affirmed that two four-year council posts are up for election and that these posts will appear on Sierra County’s November 7 local election ballot. Anyone interested in vying for one of the available posts must formally declare their candidacy at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, August 27.
•While taking no formal action, councilors engaged in an extended discussion pertaining to ongoing efforts to secure lodgers tax revenue from established short term rentals within the city. City Clerk Cobleigh outlined her current efforts working with the AirBNB firm, which would assure lodgers tax collected by establishments registered with their company would be forwarded to the city.
Councilors went on to raise concerns about being able to effectively identify and secure payment from all short term rental operations within the city’s boundaries, before agreeing that more work would be necessary an directing Cobleigh to continue her current efforts.
•Although backing away from an initial thought of utilizing five acres of Bureau of Land Management property previously acquired by the city as parking and trail access, mayor Phillip Mortensen suggested the land might still be of use to the city. Councilors were reminded how previous administrations considered using the space for a community kiosk, or potentially establishing a memorial park. Following a brief discussion, city manager Mascaro suggested the board schedule a public meeting to query community residents regarding the best use for this available property. Councilors agreed and while not setting a date, indicated that a special meeting would be organized in the near term.
•During his regular update concerning municipal projects, city engineer David Shields said Phase 4-B construction of the city’s wastewater collection system is poised to move forward with the anticipated approval of the project by New Mexico Environment Department officials in the coming weeks. Once approval is granted, he said contractor bidding would begin and move toward active construction later this year.
•Shields also alerted councilors to an upcoming August deadline to secure up-to-date permits for the city’s wastewater treatment facility. He said required testing in now ongoing and said he expected to have everything ready to send to environmental protection agency authorities by late July.
•Shields further anticipated that the final phase of the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project would soon be approved and ready for contractor bidding. At the present time, Shields said he would expect to see construction begin shortly after the upcoming Labor Day holiday and continue through early spring 2024.
•During his regular report, mayor Mortensen noted considerable support mounting for House Bill 265, which would secure support to community’s bordering state park facilities for emergency services provided within the parks.
•In her regular report, city clerk Cobleigh said the city recently sent out 151 business registration renewal notices, along with similar notices for 15 short term rental establishments and four annual vendors. She told councilors that approximately half have already been addressed and indicated she was pleased with the community’s response.
Donning her Land Use Coordinator cap, Cobleigh went on to report that the city has thus far issued 84 building permits in 2023 and emphasized the community has welcomed 39 new home builds over the past year.
