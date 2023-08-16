IMG_1065.JPG
After welcoming a standing room only audience of citizens and guests to the Elephant Butte City Council’s August 16 regular meeting, mayor Phillip Mortensen called the session to order and moved through the agenda’s initial items. 

In turning to public comment, councilors heard several statements of concern regarding proposed Ordinance 215, which was in line for final consideration during the afternoon’s session. Most concerns centered upon how the proposed multi-family residential overlay might affect current zoning regulations for property owners within the designated R-1 zone in question. 

