After welcoming a standing room only audience of citizens and guests to the Elephant Butte City Council’s August 16 regular meeting, mayor Phillip Mortensen called the session to order and moved through the agenda’s initial items.
In turning to public comment, councilors heard several statements of concern regarding proposed Ordinance 215, which was in line for final consideration during the afternoon’s session. Most concerns centered upon how the proposed multi-family residential overlay might affect current zoning regulations for property owners within the designated R-1 zone in question.
Board members later conducted a formal public hearing focusing on Ordinance 215, which included reiterations of these concerns, as well as a statement supporting the measure by local developer James Prendamano.
In outlining the proposed measure, city clerk/land use coordinator Lindsey Cobleigh stressed how the zoning overlay was effectively a regulatory tool, which would allow for development and growth within the designated area. Cobleigh emphasized that board approval of Ordinance 215 would pose no changes in regulations for property owners within the R-1 zone in question.
After city attorney Ben Young confirmed Cobleigh’s statement and said any proposed development for the area would first require a formal plan and would then come before the council for a potential approval process.
With this noted, mayor Mortensen closed the public hearing and sought a formal motion from the board regarding Ordinance 215. Following a motion to approve and a second, councilors voted unanimous in support of the measure.
•The afternoon’s session also included unanimous approval of the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for the 2025-2029 fiscal years. Topping the municipality’s priorities was wastewater system development, followed by water system and fire hydrant upgrades, drainage system improvements and roadway upgrades.
•Further council action included approval of appointments to the city’s lodgers tax advisory board and zoning commission, endorsement of a resolution confirming clarifications regarding holiday pay in the municipality’s personnel handbook, as well as a renewal of the city’s annual contract with the South Central Council of Governments.
