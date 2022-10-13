IMG_3397.JPG-Senator Diamond & Board 2-3 Col w-story.JPG

Just prior to adjourning to an executive session at the conclusion of a special meeting Tuesday, October 11, Elephant Butte Mayor Phillip Mortensen and members of the city council confirmed an apparent decision rendered “following a September 22 executive session,” naming fire department chief John Mascaro to fill the vacant assistant city manager’s post. Following the same executive session, members also apparently accepted the resignation of city manager Stephen Archuleta, thus placing Mascaro in an immediate role as interim city manager while a search for Archuleta’s replacement is conducted. 

The council’s September 22 regular meeting agenda did include a one hour and ten minute executive session at the mid-point of the regular session, which included discussion regarding the assistant city manger position. However, upon returning to the afternoon’s regular meeting, a statement was made that both listed items were discussed, but “no decisions,” were rendered. Board members then moved forward on that afternoon’s agenda into regular board reports. The municipal website lists no other meetings of the council occurring until the October 11 special meeting and therefore, the aforementioned personnel decisions could not have been rendered during any public session.

