Just prior to adjourning to an executive session at the conclusion of a special meeting Tuesday, October 11, Elephant Butte Mayor Phillip Mortensen and members of the city council confirmed an apparent decision rendered “following a September 22 executive session,” naming fire department chief John Mascaro to fill the vacant assistant city manager’s post. Following the same executive session, members also apparently accepted the resignation of city manager Stephen Archuleta, thus placing Mascaro in an immediate role as interim city manager while a search for Archuleta’s replacement is conducted.
The council’s September 22 regular meeting agenda did include a one hour and ten minute executive session at the mid-point of the regular session, which included discussion regarding the assistant city manger position. However, upon returning to the afternoon’s regular meeting, a statement was made that both listed items were discussed, but “no decisions,” were rendered. Board members then moved forward on that afternoon’s agenda into regular board reports. The municipal website lists no other meetings of the council occurring until the October 11 special meeting and therefore, the aforementioned personnel decisions could not have been rendered during any public session.
ARCHULETA ENDORSED TO LOBBY
Although stepping away from his city manager’s post for as yet unspecified reasons, Stephen Archuleta apparently expressed a desire to continue supporting the municipality with a proposed contract for consulting and lobbying services.
In addressing the proposed contract October 11, interim city manager Mascaro said during a recent discussion, Archuleta indicated he would be excited to continue working for the city through legislative lobbying efforts. Mayor Mortensen noted he would have no concerns with Archuleta working for the city’s behalf and mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner indicated she felt the former city manager’s assistance could prove beneficial for the community.
With no further comments, the mayor accepted Skinner’s motion to approve the proposed agreement with Archuleta, which was then duly seconded and endorsed with an unanimous vote from the council.
On hand for the special presentation of a $75,000 check, Senator Crystal Diamond expressed pleasure in delivering a portion of the available junior bill oil and gas revenue to assist the city with ongoing development.
At the same time, Diamond took the opportunity to urge city council members to reach out for more state funding in the weeks and months ahead. As member of the state senate’s finance committee, Diamond said New Mexico has never seen the amount revenue that is now or will very soon become available to support counties and municipalities. She encouraged councilors to think big and to request more funding for important projects, stressing how opportunities to gain legislative support for shovel ready initiatives will become more prevalent into 2023.
Sharing a compliment for the efforts of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in directing a $60 million in capital outlay revenue toward the development of new facilities for the New Mexico Veterans Home, Diamond noted how Sierra County has long been underfunded and expressed a desire to deliver as much support for the community as possible in the months to come.
In this regard, the Senator said she was particularly pleased to have been able to deliver a $1.5 million check to the Sierra County Fair Board on October 8, noting how the board had provided her with specific projects that were poised and ready for funding. Diamond further shared her current efforts to encourage more equitable support for Elephant Butte Lake State Park, pointing out a long standing funding approach by state authorities, which she said fails to properly recognize the facility’s importance and annual attendance figures.
The only other action item on the council’s October 11 agenda was consideration of a measure addressing Colonias funding for improvements to the city’s water infrastructure. Mayor Mortensen noted how previous issues with language in the agreement had been effectively addressed and suggested the council was now tasked with approving a required match from the city for the funding.
With no comments or concerns expressed by councilors, mayor pro-tem Skinner acknowledged that the required match would be $18,900 and then entered a motion to approve the agreement. With a prompt second, the motion was then endorsed with an unanimous vote.
