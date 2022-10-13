Gathering for a welcomed exchange Friday, October 7, Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce president Earl Greer, left, presented a $1,000 check to T-or-C Chamber of Commerce vice-president Jagger Gustin, and fellow representatives Rush Behnke and Gordon Edelhieit. The donated revenue will be directed to assist a current campaign to gain local voter support for a general obligation bond, which will be aimed at bolstering funds for road and water system improvements throughout the city of T-or-C. The bond question will appear on the upcoming November 8 general election ballot. Approval of the bond question will provide approximately $3 million in additional revenue to the city, with two million of the amount targeting the city’s aging water and wastewater infrastructure. City authorities have acknowledged that approval of the two bond issues would result in a local property tax increase amounting to approximately $150 per year for homes valued at $150,000. Further information about the bond referendum is available through the Truth or Consequences Chamber of Commerce, 207 Foch Street, 575-894-3536, by email at info@torcchamber.org, or by visiting the chamber’s website at www.torcchamber.org.
EB Chamber Supports Bond Issue
Chuck Wentworth
