The Elephant Butte City Council’s July 20 regular meeting included action regarding budget necessities and a series of annual agenda items, but also saw city leaders welcome two new members to the city’s administrative team. After conducting formal interviews during a July 14 special meeting, mayor Phillip Mortensen expressed pleasure in recommending the hiring of Kristin Saavedra to fill the newly created treasurer’s post. The city treasurers position was formerly combined with the city clerk’s post and the responsibilities of both important posts have historically been managed by a single employee. Council members recently opted to divide the position into two separate posts and during a special July 7 meeting, councilors formally welcomed Jessica Newberry as the new city clerk.
In another administrative move, councilors recently created a Deputy City Manager position and during the July 14 special meeting, also conducted interviews with prospective candidates for this new post. After welcoming Saavedra to the administrative staff, Mayor Mortensen recommended the hiring of Dominic Martinez, of Questa, New Mexico as the new Deputy City Manager. Councilors voted unanimously in support of the mayor’s nomination.
BUDGET CONCESSION
While these new staff additions are intended to aid in stabilizing and streamlining the city’s fiscal and administrative processes, years of turnover and numerous procedural changes have created inconsistencies in budget management.
During a review of the city’s final 2022/2023 budget, Department of Finance and Administration Special Director Michael Steininger, who was attending electronically, told councilors that despite dedicated efforts, this year’s budget process would result in a future audit finding. Steininger said earlier this month it became apparent that necessary account coordination would not be completed in time to meet the approaching submission deadline. In a July 13 conversation with city manager Archuleta and mayor Mortensen, Steininger said he presented two option for city leaders to consider, both of which would assure a future audit finding. In reviewing the options, Steininger noted how one choice would have placed future municipal funding in jeopardy, while the other would avoid this, but would still result in an effective black mark when the respective audit is conducted.
Faced with this unsavory choice, Steininger relayed how he recommended the second option. In selecting this path, he explained how the city would receive a finding because of the presently unavoidable inconsistency in the reported numbers, but would also safeguard current and future project funding. With this noted, Steininger said he was confident that account inadequacies in the final budget would be effectively resolved with continued staff efforts, suggesting improved gross receipt fund numbers and other significant revenues were still to be properly identified and documented.
Although acknowledging disappointment with the situation, mayor Mortensen expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts of the city’s administrative team. City manager Archuleta told commissioners most of the major budget concerns had already been successfully addressed and suggested issues leading to the audit finding would also be effectively resolved in the very near future.
While Steininger’s presentation went on to highlight a variety of actions that were necessary to bring the current numbers into line, he also offered assurances that the municipality’s reserve accounts were sufficient to weather the present budget issues.
With this noted, councilors approved three separate resolutions relating to the 2022/2023 budget process. Board members first endorsed Resolution No. 21-22-122, affirming budget adjustments Steininger said were necessary to put a number of accounts into proper order for the annual report. Councilors then similarly joined in approval of the city’s fourth-quarter budget report (Resolution No. 21-22-123, and concluded with unanimous approval of the final 2022/2023 operating budget.
FIRE DEPARTMENT SUPPORT
In addition to accepting the donation of new extrication gear from Albuquerque-based Pete’s Fire Equipment (see photo), Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Mascaro also gained council approval of a new pharmacist agreement with Bill Harvey. The Chief said Harvey’s participation would now allow the department to better manage EMS operations. He also noted that in addition to presently working with Spaceport America’s EMS team, Harvey previously had served as lead investigator for the state’s pharmacist board.
With these items addressed, Mascaro turned to funding for a potential firefighter stipend increase, which was included as a $25,000 addition to the $400,000 appropriation the city received last year for development of a new main fire station. Noting the recent increase in gas prices and the significant number of calls to which the department regularly responds, the Chief suggested it would be appropriate to move forward with a stipend increase for the department’s volunteers. Council members quickly agreed and unanimously approved a motion calling for a stipend increase to $20 per call for participating volunteers. With the board’s support in hand, Mascaro said the increased rate would be placed into effect beginning August 1.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION AND REPORTS
•As with neighboring municipalities, the City of Elephant Butte is in the process of finalizing the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. Officials with the South Central Council of Governments have been contracted to assist the city with this effort and executive director Jay Armijo provided councilors a preliminary overview of the city’s current list of priority projects, as well as the ICIP process. In addition to accepting related input from citizens during the afternoon session, councilors were told that SCCOG would be coordinating an additional public comment opportunity before submission of the city’s revised project list in August. Armijo encouraged citizens to participate in this upcoming comment session, and further urged community residents to share their ideas through email or by phoning the city’s administration. He noted that a final ICIP list would be compiled and brought before councilors to be prioritized during their regular August meeting.
•Recognizing the SCCOGs assistance with the ICIP process and numerous other municipal endeavors, councilors joined in unanimous approval of a renewed membership with the organization. It was noted that the city’s annual membership dues would be $500.
•After receiving a presentation concerning the acquisition of billboard advertising by lodgers tax board representative Susan LaFont, councilors rendered a majority vote in favor of two selected mock-ups. The motion also included an option for a third design and a potential rotation of the selected advertisements. The proposed designs will now be formalized and will return to the council for final consideration.
•Council members further renewed general engineering services contract with Bohanan-Huston, and took no action regarding two queries by councilor Cathy Harmon, which respectively sought the potential introduction of two regular monthly council meetings and a potential change in the council’s regular meeting time.
•During his regular report, Mayor Mortensen emphasized how the city’s maintenance staff is small and limited in its capabilities by a lack of effective equipment. In this regard, he shared initial details concerning a potentials backhoe lease, stressing how the presence of the equipment was necessary every day to address a variety of needs and emergency situations. The mayor further outlined his desire for the council to focus on the city’s maintenance needs and to assure these concerns are effectively addressed before acquiring additional assets and responsibilities.
•City manager Archuleta noted a number of flooding issues that were realized during recent monsoon rains and are still being addressed. He encouraged community residents to file formal complaints with the city regarding such issues, noting how this would greatly aid staff members in compiling a list of problem areas, as well as with logging and tracking the municipality’s response.
•During her regular report, councilor Edna Trager alerted community members to an upcoming public meeting being sponsored by the Public Lands Solutions Group. She said this gathering was tentatively set to begin at 3:30 pm Friday, August 26 and would convene at the Sierra Del Rio golf course clubhouse. Trager said the meeting would include food and refreshments and would focus on securing public input regarding future outdoor recreational development on public lands. She further noted that the meeting date could possibly be altered and urged anyone interested in participating to remain alert for further announcements.
