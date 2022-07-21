The Elephant Butte City Council’s July 20 regular meeting included action regarding budget necessities and a series of annual agenda items, but also saw city leaders welcome two new members to the city’s administrative team. After conducting formal interviews during a July 14 special meeting, mayor Phillip Mortensen expressed pleasure in recommending the hiring of Kristin Saavedra to fill the newly created treasurer’s post. The city treasurers position was formerly combined with the city clerk’s post and the responsibilities of both important posts have historically been managed by a single employee. Council members recently opted to divide the position into two separate posts and during a special July 7 meeting, councilors formally welcomed Jessica Newberry as the new city clerk. 

In another administrative move, councilors recently created a Deputy City Manager position and during the July 14 special meeting, also conducted interviews with prospective candidates for this new post. After welcoming Saavedra to the administrative staff, Mayor Mortensen recommended the hiring of Dominic Martinez, of Questa, New Mexico as the new Deputy City Manager. Councilors voted unanimously in support of the mayor’s nomination.

