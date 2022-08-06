IMG_1690.JPG

With Mother Nature providing a near perfect flying window Saturday morning, August 6, participants and spectators turning out for the 41st Annual Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta enjoyed the spectacular extravaganza from all perspectives.

The regatta will continue at 7am Sunday morning, weather permitting, and tethered rides will be available from 7 to 9:45 am.($20 5-12, $25 13 and over).

