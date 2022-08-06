With Mother Nature providing a near perfect flying window Saturday morning, August 6, participants and spectators turning out for the 41st Annual Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta enjoyed the spectacular extravaganza from all perspectives.
The regatta will continue at 7am Sunday morning, weather permitting, and tethered rides will be available from 7 to 9:45 am.($20 5-12, $25 13 and over).
This year the Balloon Regatta is coinciding with the community’s first annual Turtleback Mountain Music Festival, which is being staged through Sunday afternoon at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course, 101 Clubhouse Road. A full line up of live musical artists are scheduled to take the stage from 11 am through 8 pm Saturday evening, and will also be assembling for a final offering Sunday morning from 11 am until 1:30 pm.
Special Balloon Glow events will also be presented at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course beginning at approximately 7:30 pm Saturday and Sunday evenings.
