Following through on the recommendation of a special committee established specifically for this purpose August 19, Elephant Butte City Council members voted unanimously in support of Ordinance No. 193, which seeks to dissolve the office of municipal court judge, and to transfer all current and future cases to the Sierra County Magistrate Court.
After acknowledging how an August 5 meeting of the special community committee included an opportunity for public comment, Mayor Edna Trager opened a formal public hearing to accept any further citizen statements regarding the proposed court dissolution. Recognizing no written or electronically communicated comments, the public hearing was closed and councilors moved on to address Ordinance No. 193.
City attorney Ben Young said approval of the ordinance would effectively be the final action required of the council, as the measure would be forwarded to the New Mexico Supreme Court for final consideration. Because Elephant Butte is the first municipality to utilize recent changes allowing for the dissolution of qualifying municipal courts, he said he would be consulting with New Mexico Municipal League attorney Randy Van Fleck to assure the measure is effectively directed to appropriate channels within the supreme court and to verify potential transfer necessities. If supreme court authorities endorse the request, Young said an officiated document would be forwarded to the city, which upon receipt would effectively dissolve the municipal court.
As councilors considered the ordinance, Young noted municipal court judge Terry Dalrymple continues in his support of the move and suggested his opinion would likely factor largely in the forthcoming supreme court decision.
With no further questions or comments, board members joined in unanimous support of councilor Michael William’s motion to approve Ordinance No. 193.
LODGERS TAX FUNDS REDIRECTED
With COVID-19 health restrictions forcing cancellation of most events on the community’s calendar in 2020, Lodgers Tax Board Chairman Russ Trager reported a modest surplus of revenue from the 2019/2020 fiscal year cycle remained on the books. Added to funding thus far untapped in the present fiscal cycle, he said the city now had a significant surplus. After emphasizing how revenue not expended within two years would have to be returned to state coffers, Trager said board members further acknowledged that the only event not yet cancelled on this year’s calendar is the annual Luminaria Beach Walk. With state park facilities presently closed during evening hours and hopes for revisions in these policies before December slim, Trager said members of the lodgers tax board agreed to shift $25,000 toward promotion of the city to potential property owners and future city residents. Along with this proposal, councilors were told the lodgers tax board was also considering the funding of specialized online “landing pages,’’which would target special interests and direct users to appropriate local sources/providers.
In discussion, mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner pointed out how Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s present policies regarding the coronavirus were discouraging advertising promotions to both out-of-state and in-state visitors. While hopeful that this might change, she agreed with the lodgers tax board’s decision and expressed support for the shift in funding.
Councilor Williams noted receipt of another lodgers tax board request for $2,000, which he said wasn’t clearly delineated in the material he was provided. City manager Vicki Ballinger said this revenue was earmarked for the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park (FEBLSP) to support the Luminaria Beach Walk, if it can be held.
After additional discussion concerning other options for remaining lodgers tax revenues, mayor pro-tem Skinner entered a motion to approve the recommended $25,000 allotment for city promotions and the $2,000 allotment to the FEBLSP. Once seconded, councilor Williams suggested that the motion be modified to allow the $2,000 to be added to the $25,000 allotment, should the Luminaria Beach Walk be cancelled. Board members supported the revision and with a renewed motion and second, councilors joined in unanimous approval of the lodgers tax board’s recommendations.
BURN MORATORIUM LIFTED
City attorney Young informed councilors about their option to either modify, rescind, or maintain a moratorium on open burning enacted by resolution earlier this summer. In discussion, councilors recognized severe fire conditions present at that time have somewhat abated, but also acknowledged that the area remains dry and likely prone to wildfires. It was also noted that even if the resolution were rescinded, the Elephant Butte Fire Chief would retain the authority to impose a moratorium, should conditions warrant.
Ultimately, board members found themselves divided on the issue, with Skinner and councilor Gerald LaFont supporting a retention of the present ban, and councilors Travis Atwell and Williams in favor of rescinding the measure. Faced with the deadlock on a motion to rescind, mayor Trager joined with Atwell and Williams in a 3-to-2 vote in favor of the motion.
BOARD REPORTS AND ITEMS
•Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District (SSWCD) Natural Resource Director Travis Day returned to further his previous report about a restoration project for the Mims Pond area, following this summer’s wildfire. He outlined how concerned parties had agreed to a phased approach, and were set to utilize an available $45,000 in funding for a Phase-I initiative, which would address approximately 40-acres of land in key locations. Day said the primary objective would be the removal of invasive salt cedar and where feasible, the planting of non-invasive and more natural vegetation.
In the presentation, Day outlined how the project team reviewed several options for the removal effort, ultimately settling on the use of heavy equipment and direct chemical treatments to assure removal of salt cedar root balls and suppression of any new salt cedar growth. He said the Phase-I effort was presently on track to begin on or about October 1, with a hopeful conclusion of the removal process by mid-November. Councilors were told that reseeding and planting of new vegetation would be conducted by the SSWCD when spring arrives in 2021.
•Councilors were also provided with an overview of the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) process by South Central Council of Governments (SCCOG) Executive Director Jay Armijo. The SCCOG has been contracted by the city to aid in this annual review and assessment process, which this year will identify and prioritize capital improvement projects for the 2021-to-2026 Fiscal Year cycles. Armijo stressed how the ICIP is more than a community wish list, as it provides both city leaders, legislators and most funding sources a clear view of the communities present needs and future goals.
Board members were told a special public hearing would be held on September 1 to seek community input and to finalize recommendations for the council’s subsequent regular meeting. Armijo said the ICIP would be due to state authorities by September 18, and while anticipating the council would finalize related action ahead of this deadline, he said an extension could be requested if deemed necessary.
•After acknowledging Patsy Barnett’s recent resignation from the planning and zoning commission, board members approved the appointment of current alternate Tammy Smith to fill the vacant seat. With this move, councilors recognized the need to now name a new alternate representative. In this regard, mayor Trager encouraged anyone interested in serving in the alternate role to submit an application with the city clerk’s office. She anticipated that members would likely be asked to consider this necessary appointment when they reconvene for their regular meeting in September.
•At the meeting’s outset, councilor Williams suggested members consider restructuring the board’s regular meeting agendas to place “approval of the agenda” as the third item to be addressed, rather than its present location as the seventh item on the agenda. In addition to noting how many non-action issues are addressed before the agenda ever approved, Williams rationalized how citizens and other participants must now remain at sessions for a considerable amount of time before being assured the item they may have come to comment or speak about will be on the agenda. He relayed how he and many others have often attended for a specific reason, only to find that the issue has been removed from the agenda a half-hour or more into the meeting.
Mayor pro-tem Skinner supported William’s suggestion, stating she too would like to see the agenda approval moved further up on regular meeting agendas.
•During her report, city manager Ballinger said an application for available CARES Act funding was recently submitted. These revenues can be applied to recoup costs relating to the COVID-19 health emergency. The city manager said she applied for $134,000, but with heavy demand for relief statewide, would expect to ultimately receive approximately half of this amount.
