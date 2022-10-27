Nathan LaFont & Board 2-3 col w-story.tif

After dismissing their October 19 regular meeting due to internet connection issues, the Elephant Butte City Council reconvened the session and addressed the full agenda Monday morning, October 24. In tending to the listed action items, councilors joined in approving two recommended code revision ordinances, while postponing consideration of a proposed code revision relating to short term rental tax collection, and also setting aside the designation of an official custodian of public records for the municipality. 

 

