After dismissing their October 19 regular meeting due to internet connection issues, the Elephant Butte City Council reconvened the session and addressed the full agenda Monday morning, October 24. In tending to the listed action items, councilors joined in approving two recommended code revision ordinances, while postponing consideration of a proposed code revision relating to short term rental tax collection, and also setting aside the designation of an official custodian of public records for the municipality.
CODE CHANGES ENDORSED
In separate actions, councilors unanimously approved recommended code revisions pertaining to storage facilities (Ordinance No. 205), and the introduction of conditional use permits for motor freight/bus terminal businesses (Ordinance No. 206) established within the city. Prior to each action, mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner conducted formal public hearings, which in both cases garnered no statements of support or opposition from community members.
Planning and zoning commission chairman Nathan LaFont outlined the proposed revisions for both ordinances, first relaying how Ordinance No. 205 would adopt council and P&Z recommendations for storage facilities. He noted how the changes would create standards in line with the council’s established goals of community beautification. Among the proposed revisions set for future storage establishments, or future ownership changes of existing businesses, was the introduction of a long-desired requirement for trash receptacles, turn-in and access requirements, along with upgraded fencing and landscaping components.
In discussion, councilor Edna Trager suggested a minor wording revision, which would add “and as needed” to a requirement for storage facility owners to assure the removal of trash one time per week. Board members agreed, and with the inclusion of this wording change, joined in unanimously supporting Trager’s motion to adopt the ordinance.
Moving on to Ordinance No. 206, LaFont explained how city code presently requires the owners of freight transfer businesses (and potentially future bus station facilities) to obtain an annual permit. He said the proposed revision would instead allow such establishments to secure a special use permit, which would allow their businesses to operate on a continual basis without the need of an annual permit renewal.
LaFont said the proposed code revision also included similar requirements to those the board just approved for storage facilities, in regard to turn-in/vehicle access, landscaping and other community beautification goals.
Prior to addressing the ordinance, councilors were further assured that such businesses could only be located in commercial zones along Warm Springs Boulevard, Butte Boulevard and Rock Canyon Road. With this point noted, board members unanimously approved councilor Travis Atwell’s motion to adopt the proposed ordinance revisions.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION AND REPORTS
•Board members unanimously approved a repackaging of the city’s phase-4B wastewater development project previously outlined by Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields and discussed by the council in September. The proposed revisions altered original street selections to better facilitate the planned construction/development.
•Acting city manager John Mascaro introduced copies of an agreement recently secured between the City of Truth or Consequences and Air B&B. He noted how this measure would now allow T-or-C to collect approximately $80,000 per year in gross receipts tax revenue, which had been previously slipping through the cracks. Mascaro suggested the board should consider a similar measure to assure Elephant Butte effectively collects gross receipt taxes due from short-term rentals. He urged councilors to examine T-or-C’s agreement, while noting the measure would also be forwarded to the city attorney for review.
•As potential action regarding the city clerk’s office were to be considered during an executive session set to take place following the regular meeting, councilors opted to postpone the designation of an individual to serve as the municipality’s official custodian of public records. It was noted that this item would be included on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting in November.
•Briefly donning his Fire Chief hat, acting city manager Mascaro told councilors how the recent opening of the nearby boarder check station on I-25 has significantly increased the number of calls the department is now being regularly dispatched to along the interstate corridor. He also announced that the fire department’s EMS services now have a pharmacy license in place, noting this milestone would now, for the first time, permit Elephant Butte’s EMS team to utilize a full array of medications.
•Returning to his city manager role, Mascaro told councilors the city’s auditors would be on site November 1-4, and also outlined plans to fully upgrade the commission chamber’s audio/visual and internet capabilities. Regarding the latter, he said the upgrade would include the introduction of two 70-inch monitors and associated improvements to better facilitate the use of internet and media-based input.
•Mascaro further alerted councilors to start-up of planned improvements for the city’s community center. He said in order to curb ever-rising material costs, contractors were set to begin working on the facility’s roof the following day. Acknowledging the community center would be utilized as a polling location for the November 8 election and the acting city manager indicated all efforts would be made to avoid disruptions on Election Day.
•Reporting on her recent participation with a number of state economic development conferences, councilor Trager noted an effort seeking removal of the state’s anti-donation clause. She said New Mexico and Arizona are the only two states with such regulations still in place and suggested many leaders would like to see present restrictions eliminated.
Trager also alerted council members to the Rio Grande Water Security Act, which she said was presently under consideration by the US congress.
•Following up on a recent South Central Council of Governments meeting, councilor Atwell said state park authorities have announced plans to move forward with major renovations along Rock Canyon Road. He said the near $13 million project was now expected to begin in March 2023 and be bridging four low water crossings that have long been problematic.
•Atwell also reported that officials with Bureau of Reclamation have announced plans to begin renovating the Dam Site restaurant. He said the project would further include the re-rocking of a number of the facility’s casitas.
•During her regular report, treasurer Kristin Saavedra announced that the city had contracted a “Shred Day,” to take place Thursday, November 3. She told councilors the administration has near 100 boxes of documents dating back to 2001 that need to be properly addressed.
Saavedra also reported her plans to include department managers in future budget development, as well as continuing efforts to improve/upgrade the so far dysfunctional Tyler IT software system. In this regard, acting city manager Mascaro noted how the Tyler system is costly and how other options could be considered in the future.
•Before councilors adjourned from the morning’s regular meeting, Mascaro noted how 2023 would mark the City of Elephant Butte’s 25th anniversary. Board members briefly discussed initial ideas about how to properly honor the occasion. After recognizing the city was officially founded on July 1, 1998, councilors agreed with mayor pro-tem Skinner’s suggestion to center celebration of the municipality’s 25th year on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Look for additional planning and announcements in the months ahead.
