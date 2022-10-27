Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Mostly clear and windy. Low 37F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 37F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.