Following a lengthy discussion December 16, Elephant Butte City Council members approved Ordinance No. 194, which introduces regulations superseding past municipal designations of “red lot” properties, and assuring any such designations in the future would require a new resolution(s).
Council members also endorsed the establishment of a new Public Utility Advisory Board, which will combine presently unused boards in place to oversee the city’s water and wastewater utilities respectively. After assuring council representation, mayor Edna Trager announced the city would now be seeking customer/resident applicants to fill three remaining seats. Councilors indicated the new advisory board would meet on a quarterly basis and urged anyone interested to contact city hall, 744-4892 for further information.
The December 16 session further included approval of two renewed animal control agreement with the City of Truth or Consequences, endorsement of a new medical director contract for the city’s volunteer fire department, as well as best wishes for a merry Christmas for all community residents from mayor Trager, the city council and municipal administrators.
