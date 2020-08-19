With an unanimous vote August 19, the Elephant Butte City Council approve Ordinance No. 193, formally supporting the proposed dissolution of the municipal court judge post and the transfer of current and future cases to the Sierra County Magistrate Court. Recently revised legislation now permits qualifying municipalities to consider such a move, and Elephant Butte is the first municipality to take advantage of this opportunity. With the city’s approval of the ordinance, the measure will now be forwarded to the state’s supreme court for final consideration.
•Council members approved a lodgers tax board recommendation, which would appropriate $25,000 for promotion of the city to potential future residents, rather than usual event promotions. This shift is a direct response to the cancellation of most of 2020’s event calendar due to the COVID-19 health emergency. The board also approved a $2,000 appropriation to support this year’s Luminaria Beach Walk, which unless restrictions are modified, will also likely be cancelled. Should this occur, councilors assured that the $2,000 earmarked for the holiday event would instead be added to the $25,000 promotional allotment.
•In other action, councilors rescinded a moratorium on open burning enacted earlier this summer, and approved the appointment of alternate Tami Smith to fill a vacant seat on the planning and zoning commission.
•The board’s August 19 regular meeting further included a detailed presentation regarding restoration of the Mims Pond area, a review of processes relating to the upcoming Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, as well as discussion concerning a proposed agenda modification and a brief report about flood impacts at Balboa Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.